Horrific Humanoid Encounter

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. Arcane Radio offers informative and entertaining guests and commentary, either live or by podcast. Both survive solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

We were watching TV. TV and computer go black but lights stayed on. Outside (and inside) went totally silent. I went to kitchen window to look, there was a black car-sized totally black object that was flashing red to blue lights. Suddenly my wife was at front door with two (2) black man-sized things. They had black overalls and faces were blurry. I yelled to them to leave and to my wife to run upstairs to get our daughter to safety, but she didn't move. Black man-like abductors came inside to our entry room and I tried to run but they launched some magnetic beam and my legs stopped moving totally and I fell down. They came besides me and put some metal cage around my head and it started to flash white brite light an then I had huge pain in my head. They beat our dogs (and didn't heal them), they controlled my wife, she was dull, even as I was crying in pain she said to shut up as I had no reason to cry. Her eyes had black/red rings around and she moved strangely.After I woke they made me walk upstairs to my bed. The one with me commanded me to masturbate, but I couldn't. He walked me to my daughter's room. There was the other abductor standing and my wife and daughter naked at bed. Both lying in bridge-like posture and their eyes were round and had black-read rings and talked dull to me. I cried to them to run away but my wife talked again like I was crazy and to do what I was told to. I cried I can't masturbate, so they took me back to our own bedroom and they stuffed some apparatus to my anus. I passed out again. When I woke they had human-like faces and started to beat me. They stuffed a knife to my right leg and my nose was broken. Then other alien took me to toilet and I saw from mirror my poor reflection as I was naked and bleeding all over. They said they need/took my sperm and they would cultivate/replicate my offspring for lab-test objects. I felt terrified. After that they used some stone-like object and fixed all the damages.It took couple of months to remember this all. My family doesn't remember anything about this. - MUFON****************************************