Conical 'Metallic' Implant Removed

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. Arcane Radio offers informative and entertaining guests and commentary, either live or by podcast. Both survive solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

- I had a conical shaped 10mm long, 3mm diameter at the base object, removed from my left bicep in 2003, maybe 2004, at a hospital. I had a mole removed on my shoulder at the same time, as the hard object in my bicep that I had been playing with under my skin and grossing other kids out for a few years. Doctor thought it would be best to remove it. This object had seemingly either grown over time or grown instantly. It wasn't of huge concern to me years ago and it seemed to be a small item at first, and a larger more annoying item some years later. I used to play with it under my skin, pinching it and moving it around, never causing any pain.I laid down on the table in different positions to get local anesthetic for having the mole and object removed. I remember watching the whole event take place, laying on my back watching the scalpel dive into my bicep like a shovel and cutting around in a circle to dig this thing out. Almost like it had its own catacomb? The tissue around it that looked like cartilage. The doctor had to cut this white tissue away from it like an elastic band that was wrapping itself around the cone object connected to me as well like spaghetti noodles. It felt like tugging as he was trying to remove it. It was all gnarled kind of like obsidian, but not shiny. More like an exposed tree root, but metallic. My doctor dropped it into a little glass jar and it made the exact sound of dropping a half inch screw into a jar. I'll never forget that 'ting ting' ringing sound it made. I asked him if I could get some results on that after they send it away, and he was kind of 'hush hush' I guess would be the word. He's not a talkative doctor; quite conservative and reserved. I don't know if he was puzzled, or inquisitive, terrified, but that was pretty much the end of the saga. The object left a nice hole where it was taken out. They sewed it up with stitches but it was a weird cavity that took the place of, almost like it was supposed to be there. The scar today is surprisingly small compared to the item removed that I remember playing with from the exterior of my skin, moving it about. There was a line of questions from my doctor later, but honestly nothing came to fruition. I never got any results, and time went by.Some years later, on cable tv circa 2007 or so, I saw a guy in one of the dry states in the USA had found a meteorite or something conical looking that looked exactly like the object removed from my body, just way bigger. - MUFON****************************************