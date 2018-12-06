'Charlie Chan': Mysterious Mall Shapeshifter

Join me as I welcome author, cryptozoologist & ufologist Nick Redfern to Arcane Radio. Nick is a full-time author and journalist specializing in a wide range of unsolved mysteries, including Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, UFO sightings, government conspiracies, alien abductions and paranormal phenomena. Nick works on the lecture circuit, both in the UK and overseas, and has appeared in internationally syndicated shows discussing the UFO phenomenon. His most recent title is 'Top Secret Alien Abduction Files: What the Government Doesn't Want You to Know.' This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, December 7th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

“Here is my strange people story. In the summer of 1989 I was working in the St. Anne Mall, Northwest Plaza, in St. Louis County, Mo. I had just gotten off work a bit early as it was a slow business day. There weren't very many people out and the Mall was nearly a ghost town. I was heading through the mall to the parking lot. As I came near the center of the mall I was passing Russell Stover Candies near the intersection of four hallways. Just as I got to about center of the store around the corner from the western hallway came a man dressed very oddly. He looked exactly like Charlie Chan, EXACTLY LIKE HIM. From skin complexion all the way down to the black Bowler hat. He was even dressed is the same style of suit Charlie Chan wore in the old movies. This was odd enough, however what happened next really is the strange part.Making eye contact with the "person" startled me enough to make me glance away for a second. When I say a second, I really mean only for a second. When I looked back at the man, his entire appearance had changed. Now he was a middle-aged white guy dressed in a light brown modern suit with no hat and carrying an umbrella, which was strange as it had not rained in several days and there was no foul weather in the forecast for at least another week. I looked at and made eye contact with the "person" again and he smiled slightly with a smirk and gave me a wink as if to say 'How's this?' or 'Is this better?' and he just continued on his way without saying a word. I looked around to see if the person wearing the black suit had simply slipped past without me seeing but there was no one else around in that hallway or in the intersection and I could clearly see all four hallways.To this day I wish I had pressed the "person" about what I know I saw. I do not believe that what I saw was human nor do I believe that it was a ghost. It could have been a shapeshifter, however, I don't believe that if it was a shapeshifter as in an intelligent being as I do not believe that it would have attracted attention to itself by shifting into someone else in front of that person who found it odd in the first place. I believe that the shift in appearance was more likely due to a bad A.I. program that could detect when it's appearance had caused confusion and then corrected its appearance to conform to something more normal to the viewer. Yes I realize that this would mean that every viewer would see it differently, however, that would not be a problem for a significantly advanced A.I. communicating at brainwave level.” - Eric Smith**************************************************