Bizarre Unexplained Incidents

“I remember years ago when I was kid probably around six seven years old. I had and brown rabbit teddy bear. I used to play with it a lot and other teddy bears, but this one incident scared the soul out of me. One day when I went in the room to play with my teddy bears, I went to pick up the rabbit teddy bear and it felt like it had a heart it was pumping. I took my hands off the rabbit and put my hands back on it and it was still pumping. I ran out the room but didn't tell anybody because I didn't think anybody would believe me. Some hours later, that same day, I went back in the room and touched the rabbit teddy bear and the so-called heart was still pumping but very fast, then I took my hands off and never touched that rabbit teddy bear for weeks and months. It sat in the same place. At nights it felt like it was looking at me, staring into my soul. I was frightened. But after months of not touching the teddy bear I went into my room after I finished eating dinner and touched the rabbit teddy bear again and I didn't feel any movement or the so-called heart pumping of the teddy bear. This is a true story and still to this day I don't understand what happened what I experienced by day. - TSN**********One night, around 2-3:00 in the morning, I was awakened from a deep sleep to the sight of something with these HUGE round eyes staring down at me. Scared the crap out of me and I lunged up from bed swinging my arms all around and searching for the light. When I turned on the light, nothing was there. Everything was fine. My dog (who also sleeps on the bed) looked at me like "What the hell is wrong with you?" So it was just a night terror, or whatever. I went back to sleep (still a little shaken), but slept without any further incident. I did not tell anyone about it. Nobody. I even forgot about it.One week later, I'm in my living room watching television with my dad, when he says to me completely out of the blue: "I had a hell of a scare the other night. I woke up and saw this thing with huge eyes standing over me while I was in bed." Absolutely true story. LM**********“When I was ten I went with my mums and older brother to the laundromat. It was around 8 PM because we went for pizza after laundry and they closed at ten. I stayed in the car to play with my toys, I saw what I thought was a blimp with the electric sign displaying words in lights. I assume it was a blimp because I could only see the lights. I read my name and a few lines of communication before I freaked the F out. I climbed in the front seat and honked the horn until adults came to see what was wrong. I know what I saw and I know I wasn't asleep, doesn't seem that scary but this shattered my sense of safety.” - Big Ern Mahkracken**********“The doorbell would keep going off for no reason at all, increasing in frequency from once per 15 minutes to once per 2 minutes in the span of 4 hours. I stood near the door when it rang a couple of times and I'm absolutely certain nobody could have even touched it. I had been trying to fall asleep for an hour but it kept ringing, so I finally just said to myself "screw it" and thought up the words "come in". It stopped immediately after that. Nothing that I've noticed has occurred that could be considered abnormal after that, but I just thought it was weirdly convenient.” - Toxihex****************************************