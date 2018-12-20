BEKs / Strange Being Accounts

This week, Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research will discuss current cases and updates. Join us this Friday, December 21st at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

Derrick in Massachusetts called to tell of a weird experience his friend's daughter had:“My boss and my best friend who is working with me right now but he did not want to make the call. His daughter, she is 18, she was with her field hockey friends over the summer and they were coming home from, I'm not sure where, but they were going down the street and they were at a street end, in a cul de sac, in between a house and the woods and they were pulling in and they saw this girl. They were pulling into it. And she was wearing like a white dress with black leggings, kinda thing, or black tights or whatever and she looked older, like, she looked like pretty young but she looked old timey. You mentioned the Amish connection (host Clyde Lewis had noted how similar some black-eyed people appear to the Amish, dress-wise) And as they got closer, they kind of slowed the car down and they got closer to her, and as they got closer they saw that she had black eyes and they really freaked out. I mean, these girls are athletes. They're not necessarily into the paranormal or anything. They had no idea that there was phenomena called The Blacked-Eyed Children.”**********“My wife saw, one day, as she was pulling away from our apartments in one of the walkways that cuts through the garages (common), she saw a short, skinny, hoodie-wearing, with long hair, guy or girl (turned face too fast). She said it seemed evil. Usually I would pray about this but because wife had just started anti-depression meds I thought perhaps it was a side effect. Later that night at about midnight I'm sitting in our living room that shares a wall with the hallway inside our apartment. Soon on the wall from the other side, I hear scratches on the wall drawing a circle. I grabbed my Bible and began reading it was over before it began, praise Jesus. There is zero explanation for the sound. Our building is so noisy you can hear a person moving that close to your apartment so no one from inside snuck up and both doors cause a vacuum when opened which didn't happen either. I have been that scared few times in life.” - TR**********Massachusetts, USA: “1994, summertime, like 6:00 PM. I was 15 years old. Me and three other people with me were sitting in a field in Massachusetts. Then I remember a very bright white light. Like the super bright white LEDs we have now. We didn’t have them then. I remember waking up laying on my back looking at these lights. I seen a few figures but it was so bright I could not really see them. I looked at the one closest to me and I asked, 'Who are you?' A male voice said, 'I'm God.' Well that, yes, it relaxed me, and I said, 'Oh ok.' Then he asked me, 'If you could have anything on earth, what would it be?' I replied, 'Well, I just want girls to like me.' Then I heard like some females say, 'Ahh, that's so cute.' So I looked over and saw three more figures with lights so bright behind them I could not see them, just that they were figures. Next thing I remember, me and my three friends were standing under a black triangle UFO. It's dusk now. Sun has just set. Now it's like 8:30 PM. The UFO was all 3 sides, I'd say 40 feet long, 10 feet high with three bright white lights on the bottom. My friends looked at me and said, 'What do we do?' I said, 'Umm, well, lets walk.' It frigging hovered over us like 15 feet up, followed us across the field, up the street like 1/4 mile until we got to one the kid's house. We stopped and looked up at it like two more minutes and it hovered off going north. I had dreams at least once a week for at least 20 years of going through our solar system weaving through the planets and every time I'd get to the last planet, I'd wake up. Were they dreams? Maybe not.. maybe they were coming back for me a lot. When I was younger, I wanted to be an astronaut. I'm 40 and people say I look 28.” - Jazen Blunts**************************************************