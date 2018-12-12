Angel in the Woods

Join me as I welcome cryptozoologist, author & musician Lyle Blackburn to Arcane Radio. Lyle has written several acclaimed books, including “The Beast of Boggy Creek” and “Lizard Man,” whose subject matter reflects his life-long fascination with legends and sighting reports of unknown creatures. Lyle is also the founder of the rock band, Ghoultown, columnist for the horror magazine, Rue Morgue, and narrator/producer of documentary films such as “The Mothman of Point Pleasant”, “Boggy Creek Monster” and "The Bray Road Beast." Lyle is a frequent guest on radio programs such as Coast To Coast AM, and has been featured on numerous television shows airing on Animal Planet, Destination America, Discovery Science, and A&E. When Lyle isn’t writing books, hunting monsters, or performing with his band, he can be found speaking at various cryptozoology conferences and appearing at horror conventions around the United States. This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, December 14th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. Arcane Radio offers informative and entertaining guests and commentary, either live or by podcast. Both survive solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

This took place in 1909 when my Great Grandfather Harley was 7. He lived deep in the Maine woods with his parents and 2 siblings. Harley’s father was away for a couple of weeks due to his job and it was the beginning of winter. He helped his Mother care for the family home and his younger siblings. One day, he was helping his Mom hang some laundry out in the cold when she fell ill and fainted upon entering the house. Harley did his best to care for her but after a couple days it seemed his family had all become very sick. He was fine. He recalled his mother telling him that he had to take a journey into town to fetch a doctor. The walk was 10 miles or so and he was only 7. He had to be strong as he was the man of the house with his Father gone. He bundled himself up and headed out early in the morning.It was cold and began to snow and Harley started to doubt he could make it. He said the snow started blinding him and his feet were so frozen that it was hard to keep going. Suddenly a friendly dog greeted him and behind him a man. Harley was relieved. The man was very handsome and wore a strange coat that didn’t look warm enough, it looked leather and had fur around the collar. The stranger introduced himself as Finn and asked him where he was heading. He said he was going the same way and they walked side by side through the storm along with Finns dog. Harley said they talked and talked although he didn’t remember what about but he did recall feeling warm and safe and full of energy. The journey flew by and as they approached the small town Harley looked around to see that the dog was gone when he looked back at Finn, he had disappeared as well! They were quite a ways out of the woods and there was nowhere he could have gone to. Harley was confused but soon found someone to speak with.Unfortunately, they couldn’t go back out for a while due to a huge snowstorm. Sadly my Great Grandfather's Mother and siblings passed away. Now the story didn’t end there. This twist has always boggled my mind and I just wish I had the answers. Harley married my Great Grammie Sara and they named their firstborn son Finn after Harley’s 'angel in the woods'. Finn was a handsome man who became a pilot against his mother's wishes. In 1941 he crashed his plane flying solo and my Grandmother couldn’t speak his name again until she was old and on her deathbed. I saw an old photo of Finn in his leather bomber jacket with the fur around the collar. I always wondered if he had been the angel that saved my Grandfather's life. - DL**********“We saw Santa's dog one Christmas eve.. Joke... but seriously when I was 12, I was helping my dad get my mom's present and bring it in the house after she went to bed. It was about 10:30 PM and we carried the gift into the house and I went back outside to close up the truck. It was a pretty bright night with the moon and it had snowed about 6 inches earlier that day. As soon as I stepped off the porch and turned the corner to walk to the driveway, as soon as I looked up, there was the biggest dog I have ever seen. I think it was one of those Russian dogs that protect the livestock from wolves. As soon as I saw it, I stopped dead in my tracks. I thought I was dead. But it just sat there looking at me with his head tilted to the side like he was curious. I just stood there frozen in place just staring at it I'll never forget the color. It was pure white. About this time my dad came around the corner and stopped frozen like I was. After about 20 seconds, it stood up turned around on our shovelled path and walked towards the driveway (I live in a very rural area) I remember it had on a red collar with bells on it. As soon as I turned to my dad to see if he was watching this and turned back, it was gone (my driveway is about a 1/4 mile long). I have no idea where it came from or where it went. We looked for tracks for about 45 minutes and couldn't find any which is strange because the snow was fresh with no tracks other than from the truck pulling in. I never felt threatened by it or anything it was just surreal and if my dad had not have saw it, I would probably question whether it was really there.” - Mike Whipkey**************************************************