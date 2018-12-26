Alien Abduction Shocks Eyewitness

I recently came across an eyewitness statement concerning an alien abduction:
I witnessed an alien abduction back in 2006. This occurred When I was 20 years old.
It was sometime during the week. I was driving from work straight to my then girlfriend's house for dinner. She lived with her mother, grandmother and younger sister, so it was just the four of them living at the house.
I helped setup the table for dinner. After having dinner my girlfriend and I spent about 2 hours up in her room, laying around, talking and making plans for the coming weekend. It was getting late and I had to be up early the following morning, so I decided to call it a night. I put on my jacket, kissed my girlfriend goodbye and headed downstairs.
I made my way towards the front door which lead through the kitchen. Before I could even make another move, I saw 2 creatures leading the younger sister towards the front door. I was absolutely stunned, it was so shocking that I felt like I was out of my body watching this happen.
They were both small in size with long arms and a long neck and wore tight black jumpsuits. I stood there watching them walk straight through the wall. There was another one, much taller, his face looked scaled and brown. He was wearing a robe with a hood over his head. He honestly looked like a lizard. He came out of the bedroom from where the other 2 came from, leading the way for the younger sister. At this point I was panting, my heart was racing.
I don’t remember anything else but waking up next to my girlfriend, upstairs in her bedroom. I remember so vividly that this happened! I remember every detail and the fear that overtook my entire being.
The sister was spotted by neighbors, laying naked and unconscious in the front yard, the same night. I told my girlfriend everything I saw. She told me that this has been occurring since she was a child and they kept it as a family secret. This also was a big reason why their father had left them, years ago. After this experience there’s been other paranormal happenings at that house, particularly with the sister.
We continued to date for a little over a year after the first occurrence and finally broke up, but kept in touch for several years and the strange happenings only got more and more intense.
It’s been 8 years now since I last spoke to the girlfriend. - SF
NOTE: I have asked the eyewitness to contact me. I'm curious as to the location and other details involved with these incidents. Lon
