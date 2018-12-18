Accounts of High Strangeness

“A couple of years ago, I had an incident where I had an encounter with a black eyed child in my townhouse. I woke up in the middle of the night and I looked out the door of my bedroom and there was a black eyed child standing there in pyjamas, very malnourished, reaching out, crying for help. I said, 'If you need help, you gotta come in here.' And he kept crying and crying and he said, 'I can't come in, the man won't let me.' Well, I said, 'I'm not coming out the door, you gotta come in here. If you need help that bad, you gotta come in here.' And he wouldn't move. He just kept crying. And I was not going to deal with that, so I just rolled over and went back to sleep. I didn't want to deal with it. He was in my townhouse already but he wouldn't come in my bedroom. He stood outside the door of my bedroom, crying for help. I thought it was a ghost. I was freaked out. I rolled over and went back to sleep.”

**********“My son, when he was around age 5 or 7? He told me he was in his room when he was visited by a kid-like being who played with him until the being's Mother or entity called it to come home! Honest to God! My son never lies and I believe him. In 1986 before this happened I was taking a photo of the sunset outside the living room window and got some oval orbs on camera from a series of photos, blink and they were gone. Tried many times to duplicate it or have Unknowns show up in sunset or sunrise pictures. My son's encounter took place in Downey, California possibly around year 1992-1994 he said. I just asked him and he said the guy was wearing a yellow color jumpsuit and his Mother was very loud when she went to get him. My son said he wondered if he somehow made the being angry from his cue she was booming loud. My son was around 8 at the time he said. On Downey Ave near Florence he had his encounter. In our old apartment in his room which was very quiet, I might've been at work. I hate answering my comment but I had to ask him being I read this had happened to someone else...!...” - Linda Whalen**********“Thirty-eight years ago, my mom, my moms best friend, and her twin sons, who were my best friends, all seen three small long armed 3 1/2 ft people. Then, when I ran down to see them with the twins while our moms were yelling at us to come back. We got 10-15 foot away from them before they turned around ran and jumped over the tree line which at the time was about 8-10ft tall. All three of us got the beatings of our lives for not listening them. My mom called the cops and they wrote down everything we told them. My mom asked if they was going to go look for them in the woody area and the cop said 'No, hell no'. They were scared just as much as we were. I know what I saw!” - Vvs1 LooseStones**************************************************