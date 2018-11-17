Woman in Black / Glowing White Bipedal Chameleon?

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'

“This kinda got me thinking about forgotten or perhaps repressed memories. I was reminded of a time when I passed through Austin, Texas, I think for evacuating Hurricane Rita. I remember I was sitting in the car with my sister at a gas station and I believe my parents were in the store. At some point my sister pointed out a woman walking on the sidewalk across the street, and as hot as it was on that day, she was wearing all black, what seemed to be robes, like a big mesh dress. It just looked so weird, considering how hot it was and that it seemed like a Halloween costume almost. Her gait was also pretty wide. She seemed tall and she walked fast with big strides. Strange sight.” - NoizyBoy201**********“When I was five years old, I SWORE and in my memory still do, that my family and I were driving when a WHITE GLOWING REPTILE like a bipedal chameleon, had stopped us in our car and told us things or maybe told me things? The memory has faded a lot. The only reason I ever recalled it, the very next day after it happened, I had told my mother and grandmother something, some information that I was not able to or shouldn’t have been able to know. They seemed to get upset over whatever it is that I said and demanded to know how I knew this. So, without thinking it was strange at all, I told them the glowing chameleon told us last night! Don't you remember??? They were there so I figured they knew. Well, obviously they didn’t believe me and really neither do I. But how did I know and why did my mind create this elaborate story that I still see in my mind as I see all my memories. I’ve never had an imaginary friend, or anything like that and only a handful of odd things have occurred to me in my lifetime. This strange event and what I can only assume is some twisted type of recall showing exactly how fallible human memory is. Or a giant glowing chameleon was overly interested in our family personal business for some reason and wanted me to know...that's why I don’t talk to glowing chameleons anymore...” - Luke Payne****************************************