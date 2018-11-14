Winged 'Owl-Like' Humanoid Encountered in Chicago Suburb

The following report was provided by Manuel Navarette at UFOCH:
The report was submitted by an older couple who work as an over-the-road team for a trucking company in Alsip, IL. They both have been driving together for over 15 years and have been married for over 27 years. The gentleman was at the wheel of the truck when the encounter occurred and his wife was in the passenger seat. I spoke to both of them at the same time at a local restaurant near the truck yard in Alsip, IL.
Both agreed to have the story submitted but asked that their names be kept confidential due to the nature of their work and the fact that they did not want someone from their company (who was also based in Alsip, IL to find out about their sighting.
The initial sighting report is as follows:
“We were on our way to park our truck at the yard after being on the road for 2 weeks. As we approached the railroad track crossing, we noticed something standing in the middle of the road and thought it was a homeless person walking along the tracks. We popped on the high intensity lights and to our surprise, it was not a homeless person at all. This thing looked like a large owl, as in it had what looked like feathers and a flat rounded face with large eyes that reflected the LED lights on our truck. This thing appeared to lunge at us, while trying to cover its eyes with its left arm. I pulled on the airhorn and this thing turned its back on us and then took a couple of steps and then took off into the air and flew off into the night.
We were left sitting there in complete shock as we watched it disappear into the night. After a minute or two of looking to see if the damn thing would come back around, we continued into the yard. We parked our truck and walked toward the car, as we were almost at the car, we heard what sounded like a scream followed by another and then silence. We hustled our tails to the car and left for home.”
The area where the sighting is heavily industrialized with a few residential areas nearby. The railroad crossing mentioned sits approximately ¾ of a mile from the entrance and is surrounded by wooded area on West 122nd Street and is across the street from a Coca Cola plant. I accompanied the couple to the location of the sighting and will be posting information on the location in the future.
The investigation is still ongoing and a UFOCH is currently speaking with the land owner in order to obtain permission to mount a trail-cam at the sight in order to get round the clock photographic evidence to help us further the investigation.
