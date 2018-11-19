Winged Humanoid Encounter in Morehouse Parish, Louisiana

I recently came across the following account:
I've never told anyone this or talked about it to anyone besides the people that were with me that night and my best friend, who claims to have seen him at a different date that I didn't know about until I described my experience to him. I lived in a small town - Bastrop, Louisiana with my cousin and his wife. There's not much to do in Morehouse Parish besides drive backroads like we've done thousands of times before.
Then one night in 2015 we were leaving a church we used to clean. It was around 2 am or so. We were in my cousin's 1990 GMC Sierra single cab 4x4 and we decided to ride back roads. So we're cruising, he and I are talking and listening to Nirvana, probably we played music together. But anyway his wife was asleep in the middle seat when we turned on a paved road 5 miles or so outside of town and come around a curve and there it was. Something we had never seen before. I'm a avid hunter been in the woods all hours of the night and day. I was in the Army, but had never been more freaked out by something than what we witnessed. There was something dead in the road and something was eating it when the headlights hit it. It looked up was about 2 and a half to 3 foot tall like it was kneeling over whatever it was eating, had red eyes and it stood up so fast seemed like a millisecond was 7 or 8 feet tall. Was pitch black, its skin looked like a bat's skin but way darker. In one fell swoop it leapt and its wings opened and flew into the woods on the side of the road. It had to be moving over 50mph, f**king wildest experience of my life. And I've always been cynical when it comes to paranormal stuff but I know what I saw that night and so does my cousin. - BigS
The witness offered some follow-up information:
Trust me, I'm a huge cynic of anything paranormal or however you would classify it. I was to freaked out to see what it was eating exactly is what I replied previously.
It had what looked like hands but it had a human-like face with 2 to 3 inch round red eyes, a human-like torso and legs.
The wings had straight jagged edges. It was moving so fast and I only saw the wings for a split second. When it lept it only moved its wings. Once it shot through the air like a missile is really the only way I can describe it but the wingspan was huge. It was at least over one whole lane width of the road. And the woods he flew into was only around 10 foot from the roadside.
