Unknown Being...in a Human Vessel?

On October 13th I was in an airport lounge at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport waiting to return to the US. Walking through the lounge I saw a person pass in front of me. I suddenly felt a guttural fear and intense revulsion. Outwardly he appeared to be Asian, but something was wrong. He looked like some type of being wearing a human body, but it didn’t fit quite right. I thought of a meat suit. The feeling of deep dread was instinctive, uncontrollable. Stunned, I went to have another look, but couldn’t find him. I’m a very high frequency flyer, with almost two million miles on one major airline alone, and have been in airports all over the world, including throughout Asia, but have never seen or felt anything like this before. CK

“Few years back I was watching TV and was getting tired. I grabbed the TV remote and shut off the TV. I remember feeling very sleepy and sat back on couch and stared out a window to my right. And as I was staring, I noticed a red laser light in the top half of window. Immediately I fell asleep and then woke myself up fast. And when I open my eyes up, my body was still sitting and felt a copy of me rising up towards the window. I was partly up and sleeping, I believe to realize, 'Hey, what's going on?' I sat up and leaned forward and the light was gone. I stood up, shut the blinds and went to my bedroom, closed the curtains and fell asleep with lights on. It was a freaky experience for me. Still gets me freaked out.



Months later a sister of mine clear across the state in Washington tells me a story she has had. She was injured and home off work. She was watching TV and noticed a red light on her TV. It appeared to be coming from outside and it was daylight. She went towards window and couldn't figure it out.” WanderingAngel

********************Back in late august 2005, I was walking by myself and saw a huge hole next to the road on the bicycle path where I was walking and big cement blocks with flashing lights next to the hole as there was never digging going on this road. I grew up in this town. Then as I got closer to the site, I saw something moving in the passenger seat. Then all of a sudden I saw what looked just like an alien. Tear drop black eyes, two little holes for a nose, a little six-pack and everything. I will always remember that sighting. - MUFON****************************************