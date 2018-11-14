The Messenger

“Three friends and I are driving home a girl around 3AM. Suddenly the passenger and I see a blue light in the sky descending. It's bright as hell so I couldn't make out the shape of the craft and it was high enough to pass through the clouds. My friend and I are are speechless and we couldn't tell the passengers until after we lost sight of it past the tree line. After the shock wears off we tell the people in the backseat about it and drop off the girl. So we are driving back to friend's house going 55 mph and a white owl flies up next to my car and has his head pointed directly at us. He's staring at us while flying 55 mph. The owl is close enough to roll down the window and touch him. He flies off after 5 seconds and then less than a mile down the road another white owl does the same thing and everyone in the car starts screaming out of some kind of primal fear no one could explain. For some reason I slam on the brakes and everyone yells at me to keep driving I have seen the same blue light multiple times since then. One time with the friend who saw the first one. This happened in Georgia by the way.” - Joe Walkowe
Beyond Creepy
'Spy vs Spy' Shadow Figure
Laurie from Massachusetts wrote to tell of her weird encounter:
“My father's a builder, so when I was 5 years old my folks bought a small one floor lakefront cottage in Plymouth, Massachusetts that they had planned to fix up and move into. I have an older brother and sister and we would spend weekends there for the short time we owned the house. I remember it having a weird musty smell and a weird boat house that was more like a shed over the water with no bottom so the boat could glide on in. The boathouse really doesn't come into play but I just remember being really afraid of going even near it even as I remember it now. Well, one night I was sent to bed as the youngest and I recall seeing the shadow of a man wearing a big hat looking through my bedroom window. The shadow was really solid and the hat was tall and pointed. I recall it reminded me of one of those crows from Mad Magazine that were spies. Anyway, I of course screamed and my dad came to my rescue. We went outside with a flashlight but could not find any evidence of someone lurking in the woods surrounding the cottage. My folks assured me it was just a dream and time to go back to sleep. I know I was not sleeping. They kept the door open a bit to let me have some light. Now this is where it gets really strange. I recall as clear as day that from the bottom of the adjacent wall, footprints started to appear from the bottom and walk themselves up the wall and onto the ceiling. They were the type of prints you could see on a dance chart, and extremely black and solid looking. As one print would appear, the other one before would disappear. I recall being very freaked out as I just got this whole 'It's a dream' thing. I pulled the covers up over my head and went to sleep. We never ended up living in the house full time. I was told that my siblings didn't like it because it smelled funny.”
Source: Darkness Radio - January 11, 2016
Beyond Creepy
David Weatherly - Paranormal Investigator, Author and Explorer - Arcane Radio
