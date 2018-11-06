Tuesday, November 06, 2018

The House Where Jimmy Lives


Laurel in Nashville, Ohio called in to tell of a weird experience she had:

“This happened when my son was just starting junior high school and making friends and doing sleepovers. I lived in a kind of rural place where you’d have to drive your children there. And a friend asked him to spend the night and I said, 'Sure.' I drove him to this house - beautiful eight room house surrounded by 20 acres. The mother took me on a tour of the house. She was so proud of it. They had just moved in. He slept the night and that was it.

A few weeks later, he said, 'Mom, can I spend the night again at Jimmy’s house?' I said, 'Sure.' He said, 'They don’t live there anymore.' I said, 'What do you mean they don’t live there anymore?' He said, 'I don’t know, they moved.' So I took him to this new house which I was kind of familiar with. It was in my area. The mom wasn’t there, so I couldn’t talk to her. The dad waved. I drove off. That was it.

A few weeks later my son asked me if he could visit an amusement park – the big amusement park in Ohio with the family because they had to get up early and go. Well, to my surprise, the next morning, my son was walking up the lane to our farm and I’m like, 'Why aren’t you at the amusement park?' And he said, 'They had to move, somebody tried to strangle Jimmy in his sleep,' and I looked at my son. He had this red ligature mark around his neck like somebody took a magic marker. And I said, 'What happened?' And he didn’t even know it was there. (George Noory asks if an entity tried to strangle him in his sleep) And his little buddy, you know. I mean it was just crazy. No more sleeping over at Jimmy’s house, right.

A few years later, my two sons and I were sitting at our local Dairy Queen and he goes, 'That’s the house where Jimmy lives.' He sees him in the backyard and he makes jokes to me, 'You wanna go spend the night?' He goes, I’m gonna go talk to him. So he goes and talks to him and he came back and literally two weeks later, I was driving down that road and that house was gone. It was gone! There was no rubble. There was no sign of his big beautiful house as if it was never there.”

Source: Coast to Coast - October 31, 2018

Beyond Creepy

**********


Arcane Radio is LIVE on the Paranormal King Radio Network

Facebook event announcement: Chad Lewis - Paranormal Researcher, Author and Lecturer - Arcane Radio

Join me as I welcome paranormal researcher, author and lecturer Chad Lewis to Arcane Radio. Chad has a background in Psychology and earned a Bachelor and Master degree in this field. But for the last 20 plus years he has traveled the globe in search of unique and bizarre stories and history. From tracking vampires in Transylvania and searching for the elusive monster of Loch Ness to investigating ghosts in Ireland's haunted castles and London's Underground, Chad has scoured the earth in search of the paranormal. He has authored over 20 books on the supernatural, and extensively lectures on his fascinating findings. The more bizarre the legend, the more likely it is that you will find Chad there. This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, November 9th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

Listen to our podcast at Arcane Radio on Podbean. You can also listen to the podcast at Arcane Radio on Stitcher - iOS, Android and the Webplayer. Please consider becoming an Arcane Radio patron. Thanks...Lon

**********

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'


'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. The site survives solely on donations.

If you would like to support the newsletter, blog and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon





**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Astronomers Argue 'Oumuamua' Could be an Alien Solar Sail

What It’s Really Like To Encounter The M.I.B.

Phantom/Black Helicopters: Not Just In The U.S.

My Conclusions on the Chupacabra

An Unstoppable Geyser of Mud Is Slowly Creeping Across California From The San Andreas Fault

**********

Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet

Genesis of the Grail Kings: The Explosive Story of Genetic Cloning and the Ancient Bloodline of Jesus

When Bad Things Happen to Good People

My Friend From Beyond Earth: The Wisdom of Valiant Thor

Dead Mountain: The Untold True Story of the Dyatlov Pass Incident

UPDATED WEEKLY: Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs

**********


ARCANE RADIO PODCASTS:
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - acast - iHeart Radio









This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.

© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , ,

PLEASE SUPPORT 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS'

Donations for the 'Phantoms & Monsters' newsletter, blog and subsequent research are essential and always appreciated. You can use one of the donation buttons or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again for reading and for your continued support. Lon

Please help support
'Phantoms and Monsters'
Thanks!

Popular Posts