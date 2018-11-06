Laurel in Nashville, Ohio called in to tell of a weird experience she had:
“This happened when my son was just starting junior high school and making friends and doing sleepovers. I lived in a kind of rural place where you’d have to drive your children there. And a friend asked him to spend the night and I said, 'Sure.' I drove him to this house - beautiful eight room house surrounded by 20 acres. The mother took me on a tour of the house. She was so proud of it. They had just moved in. He slept the night and that was it.
A few weeks later, he said, 'Mom, can I spend the night again at Jimmy’s house?' I said, 'Sure.' He said, 'They don’t live there anymore.' I said, 'What do you mean they don’t live there anymore?' He said, 'I don’t know, they moved.' So I took him to this new house which I was kind of familiar with. It was in my area. The mom wasn’t there, so I couldn’t talk to her. The dad waved. I drove off. That was it.
A few weeks later my son asked me if he could visit an amusement park – the big amusement park in Ohio with the family because they had to get up early and go. Well, to my surprise, the next morning, my son was walking up the lane to our farm and I’m like, 'Why aren’t you at the amusement park?' And he said, 'They had to move, somebody tried to strangle Jimmy in his sleep,' and I looked at my son. He had this red ligature mark around his neck like somebody took a magic marker. And I said, 'What happened?' And he didn’t even know it was there. (George Noory asks if an entity tried to strangle him in his sleep) And his little buddy, you know. I mean it was just crazy. No more sleeping over at Jimmy’s house, right.
A few years later, my two sons and I were sitting at our local Dairy Queen and he goes, 'That’s the house where Jimmy lives.' He sees him in the backyard and he makes jokes to me, 'You wanna go spend the night?' He goes, I’m gonna go talk to him. So he goes and talks to him and he came back and literally two weeks later, I was driving down that road and that house was gone. It was gone! There was no rubble. There was no sign of his big beautiful house as if it was never there.”
Source: Coast to Coast - October 31, 2018
Beyond Creepy
**********
Facebook event announcement: Chad Lewis - Paranormal Researcher, Author and Lecturer - Arcane Radio
**********
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'
If you would like to support the newsletter, blog and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Astronomers Argue 'Oumuamua' Could be an Alien Solar Sail
What It’s Really Like To Encounter The M.I.B.
Phantom/Black Helicopters: Not Just In The U.S.
My Conclusions on the Chupacabra
An Unstoppable Geyser of Mud Is Slowly Creeping Across California From The San Andreas Fault
**********
Genesis of the Grail Kings: The Explosive Story of Genetic Cloning and the Ancient Bloodline of Jesus
When Bad Things Happen to Good People
My Friend From Beyond Earth: The Wisdom of Valiant Thor
Dead Mountain: The Untold True Story of the Dyatlov Pass Incident
UPDATED WEEKLY: Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - acast - iHeart Radio
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved