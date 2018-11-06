Terrifying 'Scaly Grey' Being Encounter

I recently came across the following account:
I feel that people tend to criticize other stories like these, and make that person feel like they're insane. Regardless of that, here's my story.
On the night of May 18, 2016 I was playing a popular online console game called 'Call of Duty Black Ops 3.' I am an avid gamer, and tend to lose time when playing this game. During the wait between matches I would watch random YouTube videos that popped up in the recommended section on the side of the screen. I'm sure many of you have had this happen to you, but somehow I ended up in the section about space, time travel and aliens. Some of the videos questioned the origins of humanity, if UFO's were real, and the different types of aliens that have visited Earth. After spending a few hours on the game and watching these videos I looked at one of my monitor screens to check the time, and had noticed it was past midnight (somewhere around 1AM, I don't remember specifically). I decided it was pretty late and needed to get some sleep. So, I turned off the console and hopped in bed. For some reason I could not get comfortable lying in bed normally, so I pretty much slept upside down (meaning feet to the headboard, head to the foot of the bed). I know, strange, but it worked and I fell asleep.
Now this next part is important to the scenery of the room. If I could draw a picture and upload it I would, but I don't believe that to be an option on this specific site. I have a pretty "nerdy" gaming setup. I've always been into video games since I was a kid, and friends of mine today say that I am an "undercover nerd" because of all the electronics I have. My setup consists of 3 monitors, a custom built PC, all the bells and whistles for live-streaming videos games, etc. Most nights I don't turn my monitors off, because when the computer goes into sleep mode the monitors just go black. You may be asking why I'm even typing all this out, but trust me, it becomes relevant to the rest of the event, which I'll get into now.
So here I am starting to get really tired and my eyes begin to close. I don't remember going to sleep, but I do remember waking up. I woke up to the strangest feeling. I thought I was having a nightmare, and remembered that if you know you're dreaming then you're not dreaming anymore. I was awake, very awake, and I could not move my body. My head was faced towards my nerdy gaming setup and all 3 of my monitors were doing that hazy, staticy, white and grey projection that everyone's seen in scary movies.-The weird part is that they have never done that before, ever. The light emitted from the monitors was so bright that I did not notice what was standing next to me at first. I have a king-size bed on a frame that puts the mattress pretty high. This thing was at about eye level with me, so it had to have been about 4 feet tall. Like I said, I could not move my body at all during this entire time, I could however move my eyes. I tried my hardest to turn my head, make a noise, scream but nothing would come out. I was paralyzed looking at this thing that got even more terrifying by the second. I started panicking and began convulsing violently because I didn't know what was happening. I could see this THING looking right into my eyes with it's huge, dark, glossy black ovals as eyes, and skin that seemed almost lizard and really dark grey color. Eventually I just blacked out after staring at this thing for a few very long seconds. I've never had a seizure, I've seen someone have them multiple times, but I have never had one myself. That is the only word I can think of that relates to what happened to my body after I began panicking. but if you have a seizure, you don't know you're having a seizure. So, what happened?
After blacking out I came to, still laying backwards in my bed. All the lights were off in the room, the monitors were pitch black, and it almost seemed like everything was back to normal. I just laid there for probably 10 to 15 minutes, petrified as to what I just experienced. After slowly getting the courage to get out of bed and tactically check my apartment for intruders, I sat down at my computer and looked at the time. I don't recall the exact time I got into bed, but I do recall the time difference from when I got into bed and when I had gotten up out of bed after the whole experience. The difference in time was only 30 minutes. So, within 30 minutes all of this happened. It wasn't a dream. It was as real as I've ever seen anything in my life. I made an attempt at drawing what I had seen before my eyes, which is attached to this post. I told this story to my mother, and surprisingly she believed me.
Just so you know I am 23, a combat veteran, and sh*t doesn't scare me very often. This is my attempt at letting you all know that I have been in pretty stressful situations and not turned into a p*ssy like I did on this night. To be honest I quite enjoy scary movies, I find them kind of funny. But, this thing was absolutely terrifying, and not being able to control my body while this happened made it even more traumatic. I wanted to type this up to get the word out, because I know some people have had other experiences like this but are confused and frightened like I was and am. If something similar has happened to you, know that you're not alone out there. I was a skeptic about this type of thing beforehand, and I believe that is the smartest way to go about life until you are certain something is real with personal experience. There are a lot of videos and stories on the internet that are extremely fake, so definitely question everything you see if you're skeptical as well. However, after this night I am full heartedly a believer. Aliens are real, and they are terrifying. - P4
