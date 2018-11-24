'Tentacled Being' Came at Night

Ken wrote to tell of a weird experience he had:
“I have to share this creepy and bizarre experience that happened in my life about six years ago. I used to tattoo and live out of the back of this house in the city of Rosemead, California. During this time, I was going through a very confused and depressing state in my life. For some reason, I kept this back house shielded with black-out curtains to keep any light and sound out out of fear of neighbors knowing I was running a business out of my residence. For some weird reason, I painted my bedroom three shades of grey on the walls and the ceiling was black. I used to hear many sounds of things moving outside in the kitchen and living-room area. During the night, I could see this moving, misty shadow float across my bedroom wall but I shrugged it off once I ruled out it wasn't a gas leak.
One night I woke up in a very calm and relaxed state but I found myself floating above the bed with my feet barely hovering off the mattress. I knew I wasn't dreaming because I was aware of all the items in my room and my eyes were scanning around. I found my body floating gently back down onto the bed but was suddenly slammed down onto the mattress violently, as if somebody put his hand across my face and pulled me down. It felt as if I was in that state of sleep paralysis. To my horror, as I looked to my side; I could not move my face or body but with my eyes, I clearly saw the silhouette or the shadow figure of this creature. I saw the clear defined sharp pointed nose and as crazy as it sounds the silhouette of this tentacle for an arm with all suction cups clearly defined. Its other arm held my head down to the bed and pulled it, as it was trying to make me look back at the ceiling and, in shock, every inch of my black ceiling was covered with this bizarre looking hieroglyphic as if it were painted in wet substance. In my head, it was the color of blood as it was hard to make out in the moonlight shining through my window. I felt as if the entity was trying to tell me something. With all my energy, I willed myself out of this paralysed state and once I blinked my eyes, it was over. No writings on my ceiling. No creature. Everything was gone.
A few other weird things happened after this incident, especially at night and sometimes even during the day but nothing that tops that crazy night I told you about. I'm not sure if there is a dark history in this residence or if I'm just haunted myself because I've seen things in every place I've lived. Friends don’t believe me, thinking I was under the influence of something but I wasn't. I was completely sober. I know what I witnessed.”
Source: Darkness Radio – August 29, 2016
