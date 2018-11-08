Sasquatch Conspiracy

I recently received the following submission from my friend, author Scott Harper. You can find one of his Sasquatch encounters at Growing Up With Sasquatch:
As most of you probably know, I grew up in Ohio. While there, I had three sightings of a sasquatch, along with other interactions/encounters with them. So, sasquatch has long been an interest of mine. I've spent a lot of time reading books on the subject, as well as watching televised documentaries, films, YouTube videos of sightings reports, etc. I've also talked to a lot of people regarding the subject of sasquatch. My most recently published book—which was co-authored with my wonderful wife Desirée Lee—is titled "Hidden Tribe". It deals with the topic of sasquatch, too. I'm also working on a series of historical articles for the Bigtruth sasquatch blog that focus on encounters with sasquatch prior to the Patterson/Gimlin footage that was shot in 1967.
Given my own personal experiences, and the sheer amount of time I've spent learning more about the topic, I feel that I am fairly knowledgeable about sasquatch. Over time, and many reports of sightings, and encounters others have had with them, too, I've also noticed a disturbing pattern. I don't want to come off sounding like a conspiracy theory nut, but I say with all honesty, and seriousness that I firmly believe that there is a cover-up going on where sasquatch is concerned. I believe that the United States government, military, logging industry, and probably the oil industry as well given the Alaskan pipeline, all know, and accept that sasquatch is a real, living species. What do they do with this knowledge? Cover it up. Why? Money.
Remember the spotted owl fiasco from several years ago? Remember how it affected the logging industry? Imagine what will happen when sasquatch is finally, publicly, acknowledged to be real? They'll almost certainly be considered an endangered species. Where do most sasquatch seem to live? In the forest. Where are most of the sightings recorded? In the Pacific Northwest. Logging is big, big business here. Just imagine what having an endangered species such as the sasquatch acknowledged as living in the forests where logging is so huge would do to that industry. The logging industry would be basically shut down—at least for a while. That will have a devastating effect on all industries that use wood. Everything from construction, to furniture manufacturing, to the paper industry. Which means the entire publishing industry would have to make sweeping changes, too. Along with that would come change to the transport, and delivery services that move the cut-down trees, construction materials, paper, published books, furniture, etc. The Alaskan oil pipeline would, I'm sure, be affected by the acceptance of sasquatch as a living species, too. Everything is connected. Everything would be affected.
Looking closer at the impact to the construction industry, not having wood to frame buildings, or build walls, alternatives would need to be found. One very good one would be hempcrete. This is an excellent building material. It mixes hemp with lime, or sand, to form blocks. Hempcrete is naturally insulting, fire retardant, if not flat-out fire proof, and doesn't rot, or attract insects like wood does. It would be a logical alternative to wood for construction. However, turning to hempcrete would open the door to other hemp products, such as paper, fuel, health food, medication, clothing, and many other industries for which it is currently illegal. Why is it illegal? Because it would do to these industries about what publically accepting sasquatch as a species would do to the logging industry. It's in the best financial interest of the people involved with those industries that hemp remain illegal. Hemp grows faster than trees. It takes less water. It gives more product yield per acre. No one financially invested in any industry it would affect wants it to be legalized. Again, everything is connected. Everything would be affected.
Those changes would, I'm sure, result in a lot of people losing their jobs. Business people who have millions of dollars invested in these industries would be hit hard right in the wallets. They'd likely lose millions, if not billions, of dollars due to shut-downs, and changes that would need to be made. Of course, they don't want that to happen. They don't want to suffer the loss of that money, or the power, and prestige that come with it. These people know that sasquatch are real. Given encounters I've heard over the years, it seems that logging trucks hit, and kill sasquatch sometimes as they're moving along dark forested roads. Most sasquatch sightings actually occur when one of the creatures cross the road in front of a vehicle, by the way. Whether these are young, inexperienced sasquatch making a mistake, underestimating how fast the trucks are moving, or what, I don't know. But it seems that, sometimes, sasquatch are struck down by logging trucks. Going on details on this topic I've come across in reports over the years, what happens after accidents like these are that the driver involved is told not to speak of what happened to anyone if he values his job. The body of the sasquatch is then moved somewhere else, or even burned on the spot to get rid of it. The powers that be in the United States government, and these industries do not want a sasquatch body to fall into the hands of someone who can use it to prove beyond doubt to the public at large that sasquatch are real.
Given the financial stakes for the people in charge, they'll go to great lengths to make sure that sasquatch remains unaccepted as a living species. They throw out misinformation. They try to suppress sightings, and other information on the topic where, and when they can. Employees are told not to talk about the subject, or else lose their jobs. Most reports that point to a cover-up conspiracy on this matter are made many years after the encounter took place because the person making it waited until they retired before coming forward. This way they don't run the risk of losing their job by doing so.
The lengths that those in charge will go to in order to keep sasquatch relegated to the realm of folklore go well beyond threats of job loss, or covering up a road accident, though. According to a couple of reports I've read over the years, there have been times when military units have been deployed with orders to kill every sasquatch they can find in a given area. It seems to me that the powers that be in the United States government, and big business—and those two are often intertwined—would rather see sasquatch eradicated as a species, than acknowledge it. They would rather commit genocide than lose the money, and power, that having sasquatch accepted as a real, living species would ultimately cause.
That angers me greatly. I want the conspiracy to end. I want sasquatch publicly accepted as a real, living, endangered species. Yes, when this finally happens it's going to cause a huge upheaval in a lot of ways, in a lot of areas. A lot will change. I think, though, that when things settle back down, the changes that will have been made will be for the better. I may be wrong; I try to be optimistic. Still, regardless of what ultimately happens, I want sasquatch acknowledged as a real species. Whether they are non-human animals, or some ancestor of ours, I don't know. Personally, I think they're closer to apes than humans. Regardless, though, I want them publicly accepted as a species. I've seen them. I've had encounters with them where I didn't see the creature, but I know it was there. I know for a fact that these creatures are real. It's way past time for them to be accepted as such by the scientific community, the United States government, the general public, and everyone else. It's past time for the conspiracy, lies, and cover-ups to end. - Scott Harper
