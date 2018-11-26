Real-Life Fictional Character Encounters

Join me as I welcome filmmaker and cryptid researcher Seth Breedlove to Arcane Radio. Seth has written, edited, produced and directed shorts and features about a variety of topics, but is best known for his production company and the films they've produced under the Small Town Monsters banner. Before film, Seth wrote for a number of websites, newspapers and magazines and learned some of the skills he employs as a director while working as a reporter. Seth has also appeared on numerous television and radio programs. Since 2013, Small Town Monsters has released 10 productions, including 'The Mothman of Point Pleasant', 'Boggy Creek Monster', 'Invasion on Chestnut Ridge', 'The Flatwoods Monster' and most recently 'The Bray Road Beast.' This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, November 30th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

“I remember when I was about 4 years old in 1978 having an encounter very similar to this (a seemingly alive cartoon character), I've never talked about it for fear of being ridiculed. My mum put me in my bedroom to have an afternoon nap and I can fully remember playing with what looked like 'Donald Duck.' I know your probably laughing now thinking how dumb but I swear it really happened. I remember one minute I was happily playing and then the next minute being absolutely terrified. It seemed to turn on me and start screaming and shouting and I remember banging and banging on my bedroom door screaming for my mum to let me out, because I couldn't reach the door handle. My mum had moved it so that it was near the top of the door and unreachable. I can honestly still remember how terrified I was because this was one of my earliest memories. I never told anyone because who would believe that something looking like Donald Duck would be scaring me in my room. I would sound like a lunatic if I talked about it but I swear this happened and nobody has to believe me. I just wonder if anyone else out there as encountered anything like this and as been to scared to talk about it and maybe after hearing that it's happened to other people they might come forward and talk about it.” - Kenella**********“I had Muppets as a kid. I was five or six years old. They all had musical instruments. I was laying down and I looked up and they all looked at me and started playing there instruments. No noise, just movements. I ran out of the bedroom so fast, crying and scared. So to see this (about haunted toys)! Holy shit! I have the chills. This was 1985 in the suburbs of Chicago.” - B Kopp**********“I've been waiting 36 years of my life to hear a story close to mine and my twin brothers. Our visits started in 1981 when The Count from Sesame Street came. My brother and I shared a room. We were still in our cribs but we were old enough to climb out if we wanted. I was awoke one night to my brother crying, barely speaking English - we had our own 'twin language'. I asked him what was wrong!? He pointed over to my side of the wall. As I looked, there was the 'Count' standing looking at us both. He went on to tell us many things. He was friendly. I know he was telling us not to be afraid and info about our futures. No matter how comfortable he was trying to make us feel, my twin was not having it. He was afraid of it. Being the stronger twin all my life and with no fear I was worried for my brother. I climbed out of my crib to go get help. As I went to flick the bedroom light on, I startled this 'entity'. It ran towards the wall turning into its true form a 'Grey'. Then morphed into a black blob and left underneath the dresser. Many events happen in this story going forward but that would be long to write. In the end this wasn't talked about until we were around 10 years old. I asked my brother, 'Was it a dream or was it real? Did he remember it?' My brother looked at me in shock and said, 'Yes, I remember it as well like it was yesterday!' I know for us this has lead to many years of events for us. W have been waiting, searching, for someone that had an experience like ours. I felt like I knew this entity like it was family to me. I feel we will meet again in the future.” - Holloweyes NHL**************************************************