Possible Upright Canine in Louisiana Swamp

Join me as I welcome filmmaker and cryptid researcher Seth Breedlove to Arcane Radio. Seth has written, edited, produced and directed shorts and features about a variety of topics, but is best known for his production company and the films they've produced under the Small Town Monsters banner. Before film, Seth wrote for a number of websites, newspapers and magazines and learned some of the skills he employs as a director while working as a reporter. Seth has also appeared on numerous television and radio programs. Since 2013, Small Town Monsters has released 10 productions, including 'The Mothman of Point Pleasant', 'Boggy Creek Monster', 'Invasion on Chestnut Ridge', 'The Flatwoods Monster' and most recently 'The Bray Road Beast.' This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, November 30th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

Listen to our podcast at Arcane Radio on Podbean. You can also listen to the podcast at Arcane Radio on Stitcher - iOS, Android and the Webplayer. Please consider becoming an Arcane Radio patron. Thanks...Lon

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. Arcane Radio offers informative and entertaining guests and commentary, either live or by podcast. Both survive solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

“Never seen clearly, but around 1992 while hunting a swamp just before dark here in Louisiana I was stalk hunting while wading through knee deep water. I seen water movement through some very thick hedgerow like brush. At first I believed to be ducks so I sneaked up to the edge of the brush for a clear shot, but when I got there I could see movement through the thick brush 6ft over the water and at the same time there was small wakes in the water coming through the brush ever time it moved. I was less than 10ft from this animal and I could hear it sniffing the air. It suddenly froze still when it picked up my scent.We were frozen in a noiseless standoff for at least 2 minutes! It couldn't see me but it was looking for me because it knew I was very close. I knew this was something weird and my situation wasn't good, so while mostly hidden I slowly and quietly over the course of a minute or so replaced the bird shot in my 12-gauge with three 3" magnum 000 buckshot. When I raised my gun to ready fire it seen me, and when it did I believe it thought that I was closer than it expected because that thing screamed like a wild hog being killed X10 - very, very hair standing loud. It then suddenly leaped several feet out of the water and about 12 or so feet out into deeper water of about 8-10 foot deep. In that instant when it jumped I could see it's back or something slightly above the brush, it had spiked hair. When it landed in the water it sounded like a 300+lb animal splash, it remained under water until it reached the other side of the slew, when it came out on land I couldn't see it. I then made a huge circle around the animal to try and cut it off in an ambush. I wasn't really scared because even though it was God knows what, I knew I scared it more. I mean I sneaked up less than 10ft of this thing and it had no clue I was even there until it winded me! Besides at that range a 12-gauge with that load of shot is like being shot 10 time with a AR-15 in one spot. A 12 gauge load like that can put a hole the size of your fist through a wild hog, that's an animal that has one of the toughest hides on the planet. There's nothing on this Earth that will survive very long with a rib cage shot from that load at that range. I knew this already, that's is why I give chase to animal.Anyway I tried ambushing with no luck, I wanted to continue hunting it, but all I had was a small pocket light and it was only about 10-minutes before total darkness. Before I set out of the swamp I looked and found its tracks. I found K9 like tracks about 4-5" wide and 6-7" long, they were Bipedal tracks set about 6ft apart due to the animal running. There's a lot more to the story but I will leave it at this for now. I gathered enough info about this animal over the years that I'm convinced it can be hunted and killed. It walks on 2 legs and has K9 like feet, so it's what ever you want to call it. I just know it exist, and I see it more an animal than a monster!” - Kimberly Smith**************************************************