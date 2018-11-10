Phantom Truck, Walking White Spectre and Spiralling Ghosts

Gio in New York called to tell of a strange encounter he had:
“What happened to me last year, I'm a local truck driver and I was going to my customer in Albany and as I exited there on 228 I turned right to go to Highway 99 and to anybody familiar with that area, it's a clover leaf type of turn to go to Highway 99 off of Highway 34. So I'm following this truck and I'm like, 'Dude, man, you're kinda going a little bit slow here', you know, right. So as we approached the 99, it went straight but in front of it was a flatbed truck that was exiting where I was going and I go, 'Okay, now I know why he was going slow. It's the flatbed.' Now, as the truck is making its turn on the clover leaf there, I immediately.... I'm trained to go and look right to the end of the ramp to see if there's any cars there waiting so I can time my braking and stuff. Well, the truck just disappears. It was a phantom truck. I mean it was nowhere. No cars. This was around 9:30 or 9:00 o'clock at night. And there at the end of the ramp, at the light, there's, you know, you have visibility about a hundred feet to the left of the light and another hundred of so feet to the right of the light. So there's no way. I mean I was around at least two and a half seconds behind the flatbed. I got back and, my wife's into this, and she told me that it's a projection of something that happened on the curve and all it's doing is like it's repeating itself every now and then. I'm like where did it go? There's no way, if it went toward the light and it either turned left or turned right, I would have saw it. I'm like, like I said, I'm only like two and a half seconds away from the lights there, you know, his trailer lights. It was really weird, man.”
Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis – October 24, 2011
Beyond Creepy
“I just want you to know that ghosts are real. I saw what I believed to be a ghost, when I was about 9 years old. Only the figure I saw was all white, and kind of glowing. It was also about 7 feet tall and very thin. It was crossing a bridge that goes over a creek. I was playing in the creek with a friend, and we both saw it. We thought it looked odd, so we ran up the dirt road to the road where the figure was walking. The figure had crossed the bridge, and we were all heading in the same direction. For just a moment, the leaves from a tree blocked my view of the figure. We got to the road, and the figure was gone. The figure did not have time to go anywhere else. We were scared, and we ran to my house. My mother took my friend home, because she was too scared to walk home. The valley, where I lived, was an ancient Indian burial ground. I had always thought of what we had seen (after I got over my fright of it) as the spirit of an Indian from long ago.” - Faye Brown
Beyond Creepy
Andrew wrote to tell of a weird experience he had:
“I have a story that I would like to share. I used to live in this basement suite for a few years when I was a child and I was very sure the place was haunted because I'm more than positive that the house next door was haunted since my grandparents lived there and we have all heard what sounds like my late great grandmother cough. But anyway that is not my story. So my dad and I used to sleep talk while we lived in the place. My dad was sleep talking and his girlfriend at the time must have been awake and my dad started to say in his sleep, 'Did we get the spirally guys?' And at that moment she looked up and she saw ghosts spiralling. That's my story but I was wondering if you know if these spirally guys are common?”
Source: Darkness Radio – January 4, 2017
Beyond Creepy
