Meteoric 'Mandela Effect' Moment / Invisible Jets?

Mike in Indiana wrote to tell of a strange Mandela Effect he experienced:
“I just heard the split time story (from an earlier episode of Darkness Radio). I too have a story of alternate timelines. It's back when that meteorite came down over Russia (the meteor which crashed on February 15, 2013 over Chelyabinsk, Russia). I was up that night in Indiana when the reports started to pour in. Those initial reports had reports of several thousand dead. I even went down to turn on the news and saw the same reports on what would be BBC and CNN. Now obviously, there were no deaths so associated with the event and no archived information shows this. All reports show was nothing but several reports of hurt people by flying debris. Super strange and I wanted to pass this story along.”
Source: Darkness Radio – July 13, 2016
**********
Invisible Jets?
“Out here in Georgia, it's pretty hot all the time. I think this was back in August sometime. And I go outside to my driveway and I'm looking up at the sky and it's a crystal clear, blue day. And I see these jets flying from, so I'm looking in the eastern sky, and they're flying from south to north. And there was just a bunch of them and they were all doing the same kind of flight pattern, you know, just going from south to north and they all start spraying at the same time which I thought was kind of coincidental. So I run inside my house and I tell my wife, 'Hey you gotta come check this out. There's some crazy stuff going on outside.' So she comes out, takes a look at it. You know, it really didn't make much sense to her at the time but, anyway, I was trying to explain all this. Then, like out of nowhere, this jet that kind of looked like an over-sized F-15. You remember, like, the old Tom-Cats? They spread their wings out.. Er... F-14s, yeah, so this jet looked translucent. I mean it almost looked like I could see through it. And instead of going in a south to north pattern, this thing was going straight up in the sky and it looked almost invisible, like transparent.... Like Wonder Woman's invisible jet, right?
So anyway, with these other planes going from south to north and all spraying, you would think that they are contrails or vapour trails or whatever but I mean the patterns were so parallel. It almost looked like a grid and so I had gone back inside and I'm looking at this real-time flight tracker and according to the flight tracker none of these planes are showing up and you would, you know, a logical person would think that ever since the events of 9/11 that air traffic in the United States would be tracked through their flight I.D. or account number but none of these are showing up. I don't know. Sounds crazy but they're not showing up on the radar (flight tracker) but I'm watching these things fly over my house and all of a sudden, I look to the southern sky and this transparent jet goes flying straight up. I mean it wasn't going south to north like the other planes. I mean, you can generally tell when something is flying straight up in the air as opposed to parallel with the horizon. I don't know. I just thought it was crazy.”
Fade To Black Radio with Jimmy Church – November 15, 2018
Beyond Creepy
**********
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'
If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
The Mothman of Point Pleasant: An Extraterrestrial?
Nessie and a Controversial Photo
The Mysterious Big Grey Man of Scotland
Titanic Captain's 'Haunted' Mirror Up for Auction
Camel spotted on snowy road in Pennsylvania
**********
Strange Secrets: Real Government Files on the Unknown
Life After Death: An Analysis of the Evidence
Paranormal: My Life in Pursuit of the Afterlife
Alternate: The Mandela Effect
UPDATED WEEKLY: Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - acast - iHeart Radio
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved