Alan in California called in to tell of a weird experience he had:
“I want to share a paranormal experience I had about 9 years ago. I've had paranormal experiences all my life but this one in particular creeped me out. I was living with my parents at the time. I was about 16 or 17, somewhere around there. We were living in a duplex house.
One night my parents decided to go for a drive and it was just me, my sister, her then boyfriend and my nephew, Eric. He was really older. He was older than me. Don't ask. My parents were weird. Anyway, see, the thing about my nephew Eric was that he was always kind of a little odd, a little strange and somewhat of a klepto but I couldn’t prove that. So, anyway, one night I was in my room actually trying to go to sleep. I started dozing off and I heard a knock at my door. My room had two doors, one that leads into the house and one that leads into the backyard which is really cool when I used to sneak out. Anyway, so I heard a knock at the backdoor and I was like, that's odd, that never happens. And I said, 'Who is it?' And it was my nephew, Eric. He said in a hurried voice, 'Hey, Alan, it's me. Let me in.' I said, 'No, Eric, you know you're not supposed to be coming into my room. Go away!' And he said, like, 'No, man, let me in! Let me in! They're going to get me. Let me in! You have to let me in!' And I said, 'Dude, just go to the front door. I'll unlock it. Come in.' So I wake up, kinda pissed because I was trying to sleep, and I go out to the front and I see my parents driving up. And I said, 'Hey, guys, mom, dad, did you guys see Eric? He was out here trying to bug me in my room after I said specifically, I don't want him in my room. You guys need to talk to him.' And my dad said, 'Alan, you're still asleep. Go back to sleep.' And said, 'Nah, I'm wide awake now because Eric woke me up.' He said, 'Alan, Eric is... He's asleep in the living-room. That's where he was when we left.' I ran inside really quick, went to the living-room and I found him asleep on the couch. And I said, 'Eric, were you just knocking on my backdoor?' and he said, 'No, man, I'm asleep.' That tripped me out.
If that wasn't enough to creep me out, a week later, my mom and I are out front. She's watering her plants. I'm just kinda hanging with her and we see a lady with, like, flowers and candles and stuff by the corner of our house near the street and we see her laying stuff there. Now my mom's like, 'Let's see what she's doing.' So my mom asks the girl in Spanish, like, 'Hey, what's up? Can I help you?' And the lady said in English, 'Oh, hi, I'm sorry. I didn't mean to disturb you guys, I'm just putting something here for my boyfriend. He was a... He was a, you know, I lost him here ten years ago and I'm just paying respect.' And my mom's like, 'If you don't mind me asking, what happened?' Apparently they used to live in that same duplex at that time. They got into a nasty fight. Her and her boyfriend and she kicked him out of the house. And when she was trying to take a shower, he came knocking at that backdoor saying, 'Let me in! They're going to get me, let me in!' And she told him, 'No, no, get out of here! Get out of here,' you know, 'You're not allowed in this house anymore!' he said, 'Let me in!' She said, 'No, go away!' So apparently he left the backyard only to get shot and killed in the front yard at that very corner. So when I heard her tell that story, I pretty much, I got weak in the knees because I was like, I heard that exact same thing last week. Somebody was telling me to: Let me in! Let me in, they're going to get me!' The same thing I had heard is what she told me.”
Source: Darkness Radio – July 13, 2016
Beyond Creepy
