Huge 'Pterosaur' Observed at the Vermilion River in Danville, Illinois

I recently received a telephone call from an eyewitness ('DF') who was referred to me by an associate.In the spring of 2013, DF was on his property at the end of Ave. F near the Vermilion River in Danville, Illinois. It was around 4pm on a warm sunny afternoon. The property extended back to the edge of the river. DF was busy clearing brush and trees on the bluff overlooking the river. Many times he would ride his ATV to the location, then sit and watch a variety of wildlife along a game trail. There was also a dock on the property.On this particular day, DF was taking a break from his work. After a while, he noticed that the regular sound of birds had suddenly stopped and it became usually quiet. DF said that he has always been very quick to pick-up on movement, since he has ridden a motorcycle everywhere he went, and needed to be aware of his surroundings.As he stood on the bluff looking out onto the river, he noticed a large shadowy figure gliding downstream towards him. As it got closer, the bizarre creature became more defined. He observed, what he described, a 'pterodactyl' gliding about 4-5 feet above the surface of the river. DF estimated that the wingspan was approximately 25 feet, as it covered half the width of the river. The huge flying being looked exactly like the images of the prehistoric flying dinosaur. Long beak with a long ray on the head. Dark gray leathery-skinned body and wings, with a long tail that flattened on the end. It made little sound, but cast a shadow on the river as it flew just below the height of the bluff. The water swirled as it glided past. The beast continued gliding downstream until DF lost sight of it. He stated that it never flapped its wings. DF's first reaction was to get back to his house and tell his wife what he had seen.Over the years, he mentioned the sighting to a few close friends, but it never went beyond that. He moved from the location about a year later.