Haunted Car in Yellowstone / Alien at the Door

“I was on a delivery around Yellowstone at about 3am around 10 years ago. I was alone on this long stretch of road with snow piled super high on each side when I noticed an automobile's headlights appear back behind me about a half mile back. The headlights disappeared and I thought they must have turned or something. No sooner did I take my eyes off the rear view mirror and the headlights were right on my bumper and were so bright it was almost blinding to the point of looking at a welder flash. I was in a panic because there was no way that car could have caught up to me that quick and why were those damn headlights so bright. I slowed to let the car pass but it stayed behind me no matter how slow I went. Eventually the car swerved into the left lane and slowly started to pass. I kid you not, there was NOBODY driving that car. I was petrified. It stayed beside me for at least a minute. It was an old car like a 50’s model Chevy or Ford with the big wings on the sides and huge chrome bumpers. I was only going around 20 miles an hour and because the moon was bright and there was snow I could clearly see inside the car. I could see the lights in the dashboard and there was nobody driving, NOBODY. I just couldn’t seem to grasp what was happening. All I could do was scream out Oh my God!! There’s nobody driving!! There’s nobody driving!! over and over. I was a mess. The car took off like a rocket and I mean LIKE A ROCKET and was gone. The car's tail lights just vanished up ahead. I was shaking and had to stop in the middle of the road for about 10 minutes to put myself back together. Simply horrifying is all I could say about that incident. Thanks." - Terry Rich
**********
Alien at the Door
John in Oregon called in to tell of his alien encounter:
“I actually had something awaken me when I was five years old and it was standing in the doorway. It was pointing something at me and as soon as I thought about moving, I heard a click. It was only about half the size of the door and it was all black. Hopefully other people hear this and it sparks a memory with them but I was five years old... (Clyde Lewis, the host, asks about the clicking noise) Yeah, a clicking noise. As soon as I thought about doing something, or moving, getting up out of the bed, I had the hall light on. I was scared, you know, I was five years old. So I keep the hall light on. As soon as I thought about moving, it made a clicking noise and I knew I better just lay there and I fell back to sleep and I just laid there. The next morning, when I told the family, it didn't matter what I told them they wouldn't believe me. To this day I know something was there and it doesn't matter what anyone else thought. And it looked more robotic or machine-like. If there was no hall light on, I don't think I would have seen it. (Clyde asks again about if they were machine-like) Yeah, if anything, it was small and stealthy, just black and I knew not to move.”
Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis – September 29, 2018
Beyond Creepy
**********
**********
**********
**********
