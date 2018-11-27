'Gollum' in the Desert

Join me as I welcome filmmaker and cryptid researcher Seth Breedlove to Arcane Radio. Seth has written, edited, produced and directed shorts and features about a variety of topics, but is best known for his production company and the films they've produced under the Small Town Monsters banner. Before film, Seth wrote for a number of websites, newspapers and magazines and learned some of the skills he employs as a director while working as a reporter. Seth has also appeared on numerous television and radio programs. Since 2013, Small Town Monsters has released 10 productions, including 'The Mothman of Point Pleasant', 'Boggy Creek Monster', 'Invasion on Chestnut Ridge', 'The Flatwoods Monster' and most recently 'The Bray Road Beast.' This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, November 30th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

“A couple years back my girlfriend and I had an encounter out in the desert off-roading late one night with two strange 3 1/2 ft beings that looked like Gollum from 'Lord of the Rings'. My girlfriend was the one that noticed them first as she was shining a flashlight around and saw two sets of yellow eyes 30ft from us up on the hill side peeking around a rock at us. She told me to stop and look and that’s when I saw them as well. We sat there for about twenty seconds looking at them, then one stepped out and started slowly making steps towards us. My girlfriend motioned for me to leave the area and as we did she said they started moving quickly towards us. After whipping a quick u-turn and punching it back down the trail, my girlfriend suddenly said what the, 'F is that?' and I look in the rear view mirror and saw a bright flash of light come from behind her. I asked my girlfriend what was that because she was looking behind us the whole time and said a bright ball of light just shot up into the sky from their direction and disappeared behind the clouds. We were both freaked out and even though I had my gun on me I was still scared. I still think about it from time to time and over-think the situation and scare myself just thinking about it.Second Story: Three months ago I woke up Brown 2:30 AM turn went to the kitchen to get a drink and as I turned the corner to the kitchen, a bright flash of light hit me then all of a sudden I felt confused and proceeded to get a drink and went back to my room. As I lay down, I looked at my phone and noticed it was 4:05 AM in the morning. I sat there trying to figure out what just happened and how two hours was just lost. I still feel lost for was happened that morning.” - Aubrey Sweatt**********“True story here.... So when I was about 3 or 4 years old, my family and I used to watch 'America’s Funniest Home Videos' together on a pretty regular basis each evening. This was during the early 90’s, when Bob Saget was the host. Well, I remember CLEAR AS DAY watching one video submission on the show where there was a little boy’s birthday party. The family in the video began to sing Happy Birthday, and while this was happening........... out of the birthday cake a slow brown alien-type face with a balloon shape was stretching out of the cake with solid black eyes and a solid black smile. It was transparent too. I saw this on the TV vividly and was so young, that I just didn’t know at the time that what I was seeing was not something normal. I was in complete awe and fascination, but said nothing about it and was just more confused than anything. I wasn’t at all scared though nor got any negative feelings from looking at it. My family in real life and the one in the video were laughing but obviously made no notes or saw anything that I was seeing. To this day , I’ve never told my parents this as they would dismiss it as just being weird and that it was likely just a dream or something.. but man do I remember that clear as day. Lastly, what’s even more crazy is I am certain at that around that same age I saw a rerun of that episode.... and SAW THE SAME BEING again! I almost knew it was going to happen before it happened again. And what’s weird is again, I never thought it to myself to say anything to anyone while it was happening or thereafter. There’s definitely something about a young child and what they are perceptive to that somehow gets lost as they get older.” - Cam H**************************************************