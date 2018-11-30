'Glimmering Man' Along the Highway

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. Arcane Radio offers informative and entertaining guests and commentary, either live or by podcast. Both survive solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

I am 40 years old and my name is Daniel Velazquez. I am construction worker in Seattle, Washington. This is the first time that I have contacted your show. I had to respond to the 'Glimmering Man' episode. I am so glad that I had the opportunity to tune in to this week's show. I want to share with you my own experience with the "Predator" or as y'all have named it the "Glimmering Man". Until now, I thought that maybe I was going crazy. This is the first and only experience that I have ever had with anything paranormal or other wordly. It was a very brief encounter but I know what I saw and this has made me question everything that I know. I am a Christian and that has been my upbringing. Okay, let me explain what happened.This was in late August this year 2018. I was riding in the passenger seat in our work truck with my boss driving and another worker sitting in the back. We were on our way to a job site in Seattle and we were exiting the I-5 freeway which is the main interstate between Canada down to Mexico. As we were exiting the freeway, I was just sitting back in my seat and as I looked to the right I seen this "Predator" figure moving to it's right. I jumped up in my seat and said to my boss "Oh my God do you see that? Look"! I was absolutely stunned! There was a little outcropping of trees and beyond that there were 3-4 homeless people just going about their business. They seemed to be clueless about the "figure" that was walking about 20 yards in front of them. I was absolutely shocked and did not know what to say or do. I only saw the figure for about 4 or 5 seconds and when I turned to my boss to ask if he is seeing this and then turned back to where I saw the figure, it was gone or I lost sight of it. It was exactly like the "predator" figure in the movie..not the alien form but the cloaked version. In my 40 years I have never seen anything like that! My wife is the only person that I have told because I don't want people to think that I am crazy. So I was so glad to hear your show about the "Glimmering Man".You mentioned that you had 15-20 other people or stories about the same thing. Please do a follow-up on this story! It is somewhat comforting to know that there have been other sightings and that I am not crazy. Also, have there been any similar sightings in the Seattle or Washington State area? I would really love to know. I know that you boys are extremely busy but if you could respond to my email I will be extremely grateful. Thank you so much and keep up the good work! You have a great show! Thanks -****************************************