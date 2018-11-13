Creepy Clown In My Bedroom

Marnie told Dave Schrader about her weird experience:
“I was five years old. I was sleeping in a double bed with my brother who was three at the time. I was having trouble sleeping. I was rolling around. I could hear my parents watching the evening news. It was the 10 o'clock news hour and I kept rolling back and forth and I rolled and there was a clown standing beside my bed. And he was staring down at me and I could hear him breathing. (Scrader asks if the clown was happy-looking) It was more of a maniacal, scary. He had red hair, the whole thing. I was up so long that when the furnace would kick on, I could hear the cheap satin rustling on his outfit. And I was so afraid to move and then I heard the Johnny Carson music from the other room. My parents started turning down the lights. They were going to bed and I was so terrified to scream out to them, I don't. I snake my arm underneath the covers and I pinched my brother in the soft part of the arm trying to wake him up. He didn't wake up. He pulled away from me so I kept opening and closing my eyes, hoping the next time that I opened my eyes, this would be gone and it just wasn't. And it seemed to me that it went on for hours. And then I think I just really fell asleep out of just pure exhaustion and terror.
And then the next morning, I woke up and I told my parents. They, of course, thought I was dreaming but my brother did have a bruise where I pinched him. And that... I have no explanation. I didn't see it leave. I think I just literally, I think from opening and closing my eyes, thinking it would be gone, passed out or fell asleep. It never happened again. It was the one time. It's very vivid and it has stuck with me my entire life. (Schrader asks if it spoke or made noise.) No. It did blink. No other noises. Just breathing. Staring. And when the furnace would kick off and on, I could hear the satin on his outfit rustling because the furnace was very close to the bed. (Schrader asks about the outfit, if it was bloody.) No. It was purple and green and with the red tie. I stared for so long I would know the stupid clown again if I saw it but I've never seen anything exactly like that.”
Source: Beyond The Darkness - November 10, 2018
