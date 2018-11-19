Chattering Bigfoot / Haunted 'Grinch' Doll?

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. The site survives solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

“We live in Port Charlotte, Florida. I wake up several times a night and go out on the lanai to have a cigarette. The other night I got up around 4 a.m. and at that time of night you can hear everything within 5 miles. It is so dead quiet that I can hear the traffic on 75. I'm standing on my lanai smoking and I hear this booming echo, a yelling coming back from the area I'm assuming between Peachland Boulevard and Veterans Highway. At first I was not really sure if it was somebody yelling but the more I tuned into it the more clear it became. It sounded identical to Samurai chatter. Like the type of vocalization to hear in the Sierra sounds video. I stood there listening to it for a minute wishing I had my phone but I doubt it would have picked it up because it was so far off. It terrified me so badly that I ran back into my house and got my oldest son to come out and listen. Unfortunately by the time we came back out it was over. We have had 3 sightings in Port Charlotte reported to the BFRO website two of them have been Class A.” - Troy Romeyn**********“We bought my daughter a Grinch stuffed animal back in 99’ (I think). It was the Jim Carrey Grinch that could say things. My daughter was deathly afraid of it and would scream bloody murder if we brought it around her. We thought it was because she was 3 years old. One day it started making noises and saying it’s programmed sayings without being touched. I figured the batteries were low or something so I simply took out the batteries. To my great surprise the doll continued talking. Next I pulled out the plastic voice box and opened it think that maybe it contained a watch battery but nothing. It continued talking with no batteries for the next few days until I decided that was enough and threw it away.” - Matowar Hoten****************************************