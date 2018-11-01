Black-Eyed Shapeshifter in Church

“This was about 12 years ago or so. Every week our church would have a meeting in downtown Portland right near the Broadway bridge and one gentleman, he came up and he chatted with our pastor. I got a weird feeling or vibe from him. You could kinda feel a weird vibe from the whole area. He asked for a blanket and some assistance and if we had a place for him to stay. And at that point, he kind of looked over and he had completely black eyes. My mom got really scared and shoved us kids under the table that we were at and peeking out from underneath the table, he completely shifted and changed like his facial features changed. His hands kind of elongated and he crouched down like a wolf and, being a Christian church, they started praying and saying, like, Satan get out of here and stuff. At that, he scampered off across the street and out of sight. It was a scary sight and being younger, throughout the years I wondered, did I just imagine that? But just hearing you say that (Clyde's topic that evening was on BEKS and skinwalkers) and hearing that these sightings have happened before, just sent goosebumps down my spine, like, Oh my god, that's exactly what happened to me. And, you know, we all witnessed it, it wasn't just me.”

Join me as I welcome Fortean investigator, author and associate Timothy Renner to Arcane Radio. Timothy is an illustrator, author, and folk musician living in south central Pennsylvania. His illustrations have appeared in the pages of various books, magazines, fanzines and comics as well as on many record and CD covers. Since 1995, Timothy has been making music both solo and with his band, Stone Breath. Timothy is the creator of "Strange Familiars", a podcast concerning the paranormal, weird history, folklore and the occult. He has appeared as a guest on many podcasts and radio programs, including "Coast to Coast AM". Timothy is also a member of the Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team. This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, November 2nd at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research (Pennsylvania team) - left to right: Troy Noll, Timothy Renner, Lon Strickler, Sean Forker & Butch Witkowski (UFORCOP Mobile)

The growing popularity of "New Age" beliefs likely stems in part from fewer Americans following traditional religions, according to political analyst Ruy Teixeira."The data suggests this is the fastest growing religious group in America, are people who don't hold any firm religious beliefs," Teixeira, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, said Wednesday on Hill.TV's "What America's Thinking.""Perhaps these New Age beliefs are in a sense, at least partially, a reflection of more and more people not having an orthodox religious set of beliefs," he added.Teixeira was discussing a recent Pew Research Center poll that found 62 percent of Americans hold New Age beliefs, such as astrology and the presence of spiritual energy in trees or mountains.Seventy-eight percent of those who held at least one New Age belief said they did not affiliate with any particular religion.