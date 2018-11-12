Bigfoot Harassed Me For 15 Days

I recently came across the following account:
I was hiking up in the Cascades in Oregon. I was in a more remote area of the range. On the 6th or 7th day on the trail, the hair on the back of my neck started standing up. I chalked it up to being a mountain lion in the area. But the weird thing was the uneasy feeling never left.
That night is when I heard the howling, it wasn't wolves or bears or any other animal I had ever heard. The closest thing I could relate it to is the noises apes and monkeys make. This persisted for the next few nights, eventually things started rummaging through my campsite. Naturally I assumed it was a bear or raccoons.
But then on the 11th day, I woke up and my food bag was removed from the tree, something had cut the line through. All my food was gone. I decided to keep pushing, I had 4 days left till the end of the trail. I'm familiar with what I can and can't eat in the area and I could always fish for food. The same nightly activities occurred and on the 13th night something started throwing rocks at my tent. For some reason I lost it, I screamed into the darkness for whatever it was to leave me alone. Hoping it was just some person f**king with me and maybe they'd scream out, "sorry mate" or something. Instead it grew quiet for the first time in nights. Nothing could be heard. Then a scream louder and more vicious than any other night cut through the night. Then nothing, complete and utter silence again. Despite it being quiet I wasn't able to sleep that night, I just waited.
The next day I continued my hike, dead tired, just wanting to get out. The hair on the back of my neck still standing. The forest was still quiet, I felt like I was being hunted. Towards the end of the day I had sat down to rest before pushing a few more miles when I saw it. Something tall and large, bigger than any man or animal I had seen, sliding through the forest not making a noise. I yelled at it, it turned to look at me. I never got a good look at it through the trees and the brush and it was dark, but I knew that whatever it was it was causing this. I threw a rock at it and then pulled my knife. This thing just kept staring at me. I don't know what kicked in, but I no longer felt scared. I was angry and tired of this thing messing with me. I quickly moved towards it. It turned and bolted into the forest. I thought about following it, but it's long strides would have easily outpaced me. I backtracked my way back to my backpack and the resting area. I was exhausted and made camp there. Another night of silence.
I woke up the next day and had about 10 miles until I was out. Exhausted, hungry, mentally drained, I made my way out. As I got closer and closer to the end of the trail, the typical forest noises returned. Birds, bugs, mice running through the undergrowth. All these noises slowly returned. I no longer had this feeling of unease. I got to trails end, sat in my car, and broke down. I was never a believer in Bigfoot, but that thing was not another person / human. I told a park ranger about it and he jokingly said they have a bunch of Bigfoot sightings in the area, but most likely it was a locals screwing with me or my own imagination. I do a lot of long hikes, but that 15 days was by far the worst. - CR
