Bayou Segnette Bigfoot

I recently received a telephone call in reference to a Bigfoot encounter in Louisiana. The eyewitness 'RD' was camping in Bayou Segnette, southwest of Marrero, LA in Jefferson Parish. This was in the last week of October 2018, just before Halloween.
That evening, while in his tent, RD heard a blood-curdling scream come from the direction of a cow pen that was located several hundred yards from his location. His impression was that a cow was being attacked...it was a sound that he has never heard before.
After an hour or so, close to midnight, he heard heavy footfalls moving through the surrounding vegetation. He exited his tent and directed his high-powered spotlight in the direction of the water. He noticed a human-like figure crouched along the water's edge, seemingly drinking and eating something. The figure was about 50 yards from the witness. RD yelled out to the being...as it stood up, turned and looked in RD's direction.
The witness was terribly startled at what he saw...an 8ft humanoid that was covered in matted reddish-brown hair. The ape-like face and huge hands were dark colored. About this time, RD noticed the foulest odor he had ever experienced...comparing it to a animal corpse that's laid in the sun for a week. He literally began to gagged.
RD bolted toward his 4-wheeled ATV, leaving his gear, and sped away from the location. He stated that he gunned the ATV so hard that he literally seized up the carburetor after a mile or so.
The witness states that he has hunted and removed problem alligators in the area for many years and has never been afraid of the bayou...but he swears that he will never go back to the location.
RD's fearful demeanor was quite genuine when I talked to him, and he doesn't wish to be identified. He is willing to point investigators to the location, but only on a map. Lon
