Bayou Segnette Bigfoot

Join me as I welcome filmmaker and cryptid researcher Seth Breedlove to Arcane Radio. Seth has written, edited, produced and directed shorts and features about a variety of topics, but is best known for his production company and the films they've produced under the Small Town Monsters banner. Before film, Seth wrote for a number of websites, newspapers and magazines and learned some of the skills he employs as a director while working as a reporter. Seth has also appeared on numerous television and radio programs. Since 2013, Small Town Monsters has released 10 productions, including 'The Mothman of Point Pleasant', 'Boggy Creek Monster', 'Invasion on Chestnut Ridge', 'The Flatwoods Monster' and most recently 'The Bray Road Beast.' This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, November 30th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

Listen to our podcast at Arcane Radio on Podbean. You can also listen to the podcast at Arcane Radio on Stitcher - iOS, Android and the Webplayer. Please consider becoming an Arcane Radio patron. Thanks...Lon

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS' and 'ARCANE RADIO?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. Arcane Radio offers informative and entertaining guests and commentary, either live or by podcast. Both survive solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog, radio and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

I recently received a telephone call in reference to a Bigfoot encounter in Louisiana. The eyewitness 'RD' was camping in Bayou Segnette, southwest of Marrero, LA in Jefferson Parish. This was in the last week of October 2018, just before Halloween.That evening, while in his tent, RD heard a blood-curdling scream come from the direction of a cow pen that was located several hundred yards from his location. His impression was that a cow was being attacked...it was a sound that he has never heard before.After an hour or so, close to midnight, he heard heavy footfalls moving through the surrounding vegetation. He exited his tent and directed his high-powered spotlight in the direction of the water. He noticed a human-like figure crouched along the water's edge, seemingly drinking and eating something. The figure was about 50 yards from the witness. RD yelled out to the being...as it stood up, turned and looked in RD's direction.The witness was terribly startled at what he saw...an 8ft humanoid that was covered in matted reddish-brown hair. The ape-like face and huge hands were dark colored. About this time, RD noticed the foulest odor he had ever experienced...comparing it to a animal corpse that's laid in the sun for a week. He literally began to gagged.RD bolted toward his 4-wheeled ATV, leaving his gear, and sped away from the location. He stated that he gunned the ATV so hard that he literally seized up the carburetor after a mile or so.The witness states that he has hunted and removed problem alligators in the area for many years and has never been afraid of the bayou...but he swears that he will never go back to the location.RD's fearful demeanor was quite genuine when I talked to him, and he doesn't wish to be identified. He is willing to point investigators to the location, but only on a map. Lon**************************************************