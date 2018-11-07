'Ant' Beings / 'Praying Mantis' Overlord

Sedona, Arizona - 2012-04-19 - 12:10: It was my wedding anniversary, so my significant other and I when to a B & B for a night. That night after we went to sleep I remember being taken to a big white room where there was a lot of other people there. I was taken though a white hallway with two ant beings on ether side of me until we reach a door. The door opens and I see a tall 7 to 8 foot tall Praying Mantis insect being. He called me over and showed me a video of wars and conflict and asked me if humans are worth saving. Then I went to the right of him and started to bring up on his computer video of positive aspects of human behavior. The being agreed. After that I found myself back in bed next to my wife. The next day on our way out of Sedona driving we looked south and there was a ship flying slow towards a mountain and goes behind it. After that it disappeared - MUFON
Brian wrote to tell of a strange sighting he had in the Colorado mountains:
“A few years ago, my buddy and I were elk hunting in the Colorado mountains. It was snowing hard and we were beginning to wonder why we were at 10,500 feet in a snow storm. All the other hunters had given up. As we approached our parking area, we spotted another vehicle. It was a 1960s era pick-up truck and a hunter in blaze orange was standing next to it. This figure appeared somewhat dispirited and disappeared behind the truck. At this moment, the sky suddenly cleared and the sunlight was blindingly bright. My buddy and I parked. As hunters we do like to go by and look for the person we had just seen to ask about their hunting success but there was nobody there. In addition, there were no tracks in the snow. That's when my buddy and I asked each other if we had just seen someone. We had both had the same description of the person but could not understand why there were no tracks in the snow. To this day we believe that we saw an apparition.”
Source: Beyond The Darkness - October 20, 2018
Beyond Creepy
Facebook event announcement: Chad Lewis - Paranormal Researcher, Author and Lecturer - Arcane Radio
