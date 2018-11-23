Another 'Black Winged Humanoid' Observed Near Rockford, Illinois

Hello,
I recently learned of the Chicago humanoid sightings and then about the black winged humanoid sighting near Rockford, Illinois. This was shocking to me because I live in Winnebago County in a city (Loves Park) that borders Rockford and is 60 miles from Chicago and I have seen a similar black winged being.
I was standing on the deck in my backyard late one summer evening, it was August of 2004, I was stargazing as I often do, when I was startled by the sudden furious barking of a neighbors dogs. As I turned and looked towards the direction of the barking it was at that moment I saw an all black 7ft in length man with huge bat-like wings flying across the park that borders along my backyard. It then descended to approximately 5 to 6 ft above ground. It pulled or folded its wings in slightly and then glided along the paved path that runs through the park. It continued gliding through an easement between two houses disappearing from my sight.
Stunned by what I had just seen I quickly ran in through the backdoor and out the front, stepped out onto the front porch and that is when I heard a loud screeching sound. The sound was so loud and it was coming from the thick tree line across the street from the park on yet another easement.
I quickly stepped back into the house, shut and locked the door and woke my sleeping husband. I asked him to come listen to what I was hearing, I told him what had happened and what I saw on our way towards the living room window as the tree line could be seen from there. The screeching continued sporadically for approximately 5 minutes. Then it went silent.
The afternoon of the following day, after the incident as I was walking to the mailbox, the elderly neighbor who resided in the house that the tree lined easement borders the backyard yelled across the street asking me if I had a minute to take a look at something strange in his backyard. What the neighbor showed me was his chain link fence posts were bent down at a 45 degree angle. It was only and all the ones closest to the tree line. He was perplexed as to what could have possibly caused this to happen.
I attempted to explain to him what it was I saw and heard the night before. Just as I went into detail that I saw something very large and strange flying, I got a raised eyebrow with the look of are you crazy, and was told that what I saw was a Heron and that no bird could have bent those posts like that. So I quickly dropped the subject, as I walked back home another neighbor 2 houses away yelled, 'hey, did you hear all that loud weird noise last night? It woke me up. I thought the rainforest or something moved in over night.' To which I replied with 'yes I heard and I have not a clue as to what it was.'
I researched for a few months after my encounter and found out quite a bit about Mothman sightings. However nothing out there matched what I saw that night. So as time went by it had become all but a faded memory over the years until now. E.J.
NOTE: This is the 3rd account that we have received from Winnebago County, Illinois near Rockford. The incidents occurred between 2004-2010...but also closely parallel the more recent sightings in the Chicago metro area and southern Wisconsin. Lon
Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
THE OWLMAN AND OTHERS
The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story
The Mothman of Point Pleasant