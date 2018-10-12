Upright Canine Near Camp Pendleton

The following account was recently posted on the Humanoid Encounters Reddit:
In March 2015, I woke up at around 3am. I have no idea why, usually I wake up to drink water or use the bathroom, but I needed neither of those. Anyway, I was living in Southern California at the time near Camp Pendleton and where I lived there was my neighborhood then just wilderness. There was nothing beyond my neighborhood for miles, just land. Just an FYI, I have always been into the supernatural, but I don’t think I really believed it until this experience.
Before I went to sleep I opened my window because it was hot and I had my curtains shades open and pulled up to make sure air was getting in. So, at 3am I woke up and just looked out my window which was next to my bed and I thought I saw someone standing at the cross walk across the street. I was just thinking “that’s so weird” because usually we didn’t have runners or early morning walkers until about 4:45am. So I got up and went to my window so I could get a closer look and what I saw I will never forget.
This thing was standing, but its legs were bent and it had some white fur covering the body, however I could still see some skin. It’s back was hunched over and it’s face looked like some sort of dog’s. If this creature was standing straight up, I’d say that it would be about 7 or 8ft tall. Now mind you this was at 3am so I was just like “wow okay you’re hallucinating go back to sleep”. However, I was literally paralyzed and could not take my eyes off this creature. Its nose and ears just looked so similar to a dogs or some sort of wolf or coyote. Where I lived, coyotes were very prevalent, however they never really came into the neighborhood.
So, as you can tell I was just completely shocked and nervous and as I was about to shut my window the thing turned its head and stared right at me. It was standing directly under a streetlight so I could see its features very clearly and its eyes were so black, but somehow they were shining to where you could really see them staring right into your soul. That did it for me, I slammed my window shut, pulled down the blinds, closed the curtains, and jumped right into bed while pulling the covers over my face. I never went back to sleep that night.
Flash-forward 2 years later, in June of 2017, I again woke up, but this time I was just hungry. So I went downstairs to get some food and sat at my kitchen table. In the chair that I sat, my back was facing the window on the side of the house. This window was about a foot off the ground and it was open about 10 inches because my mom forgot to shut it. Now, that window had no screen because it got torn somehow and we just didn’t get around to replacing it yet. Anyway, I had my earbuds in and was watching a movie or show, I can’t exactly remember, but I heard a noise. I couldn’t tell if it was from the movie or from outside so I paused it and listened.
I then heard heavy breathing, but I have never heard this kind of breathing before and it was coming from directly behind me, right outside the window. The breathing was rough, rigid, and sounded not anything like a human. I was too scared to turn around, but the hairs on the back of my neck were standing up and I had goosebumps everywhere. The breathing lasted for about 2 minutes then I heard heavy footsteps, as if this thing was walking away. After about 10 minutes have passed, I shut the window, locked it, closed the curtains, and ran up to my room.
I told my parents about my first encounter the next day after it had happened, I was 16 at the time and still living with them. They just kind of looked at me and laughed and said I was seeing things and that it was probably just a coyote. After my second encounter, I told them the next day and that time they really thought I was just tired and was hearing things. My question to everyone out there is, have any of you experienced something similar to this? Was this just a coyote or do you guys think that I was hallucinating? It’s been bothering me for a while now and I had to download this app to get my story out there because I cannot deal with no answers. - xommcxo
NOTE: the witness seemed quite sincere in answering follow-up questions on the thread. Most of the responders believe it may have been an actual creature. Lon
