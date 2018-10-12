Unknown Creature in Montezuma County -- Entity in the Passenger Seat -- Glitch in the Matrix

Unknown Creature in Montezuma County
Lon, Having read many stories on Bigfoot I will add one for you. I was the Undersheriff in Montezuma Co., Colorado and around 1985 I had built a home in a forested area east of Cortez. One evening before dark I heard my dog barking and I knew by the bark he was not happy with something. He was a German Shepherd and a good watch dog. I was upstairs and went out on a small balcony and saw my dog staring at a grove of trees about 50 or so yards away. The hair on his neck was raised and he was growling but acting like he was afraid to go into the trees. I got my gun a .357 mag and went down to where he was.
I then heard a sound I have never heard before a deep guttural type of growling. I have heard bears before and it was nothing like this and my dog I could see was very scared. I then had my wife bring down my shotgun which using slugs and 00 buck shot at close range is very deadly. I waited some time but then the noise stopped as whatever it was must have left.
The next day I went out there to look for tracks but the ground was very hard and I found none. I told this to the game warden and he said there were no bears in our area ever seen. An officer of the Cortez police Dept. told he had encountered about the same thing in Dunton, an old area with a hot bath some distance from Cortez in the San Juan mountains. JK
Entity in the Passenger Seat
Vince from Wyoming called in to tell of his ghost encounter:
“This is Vince from Wyoming. I got a ghost story for you. Going across Pennsylvania one time back in the 70s. The truck got awful cold inside. I look over in the passenger seat, there's like an entity sitting there. Very very light shade of white. And that was it. (Art Bell asks if it was humanoid) No, I can't say it was in the form of a human being. It was just something in white was sitting over there in that passenger seat. Yeah, yeah, it didn't bother me. Not at all.”
Source: Coast to Coast – October 31, 2006
Beyond Creepy
Glitch in the Matrix
“When I was in school, I can remember walking out of a classroom and my friend Jai was walking right behind me. He was walking in line with a bunch of my friends. I was walking in front of him, turned to him as I talked to him. When I finished talking I turned around to face forward and he was walking right in front of me in line with my friends. I was so confused I turned back around and he wasn't there. He was somehow in front of me faster than I could turn my head.
Note: he was about 5 meters behind me then somehow 5 meters in front of me within less than a second. I was sure I didn't black out because I can remember every moment of time, even turning my head....” - Elloit Ried
