The 'Mirrored Men'

“I was in the woods of southern California. I was in the middle of a training session when I was told to stay off the road. 'Okay, cool I said.' About 2:00 AM, me and my partner are moving to another spot when I spot three people walking on the road. I immediately told him to hold and we moved into the shadows. What we saw was very unusual. The beings or men.... were the same exact height moving at the same exact speed with the same exact step and arm swing. I wasn't scared but was like 'what in the F...!?!?' I asked some others later on and a couple of guys said they saw the same and it was weird to them too. [I asked for more details] Due to the nature of the job, I must be vague.
It was in July. We were on a navigation night exercise. One of my favorites because they’re high speed and thrilling. There’s a group of us doing this evolution. We split off into two’s. Woods at night can play tricks on your mind real easy. But my partner and I have laser-like focus so we’re not spooked by this. Hours go on as we make our way to checkpoints. Our last checkpoint was hard and very far. It took forever and we thought we were lost so we had to recheck our map to see where we were at. We used the moon's light to gather our exact whereabout. Well best lighting is by the road so we went by it. That's when I saw in the distance three things, people, or whatever walking on the road. I was like 'f**k...instructors.' I told my partner to dip off into the shadows so they couldn’t see us. When they walked past us it was trippy! All three same height, 6'7' or so, all unison, not a step out of place nor arm, and saying something in some foreign language. It was weird and my thoughts were 'these instructors are in need of civilization, these fools are tripping.' I ask my nav partner like WTF? and shrugged it off. We finally made it to the last checkpoint. Others were there and I ask around about any tall instructors around. Everyone said, No. Two dudes walked up to me and said they saw some dudes walking perfectly together and they dove into some bushes before they got near. They said it looked trippy too. I don't know, man, it was wild.” BD
I was given the following explanation of this phenomenon:
The Mirrored Men is a phenomenon in which two or three beings are observed looking and moving exactly alike, as if one is looking at a mirror image of the same being. Derek Hayes, host of the Monsters Among Us podcast, was the first to stumble upon the phenomenon after he covered a story on his show and received numerous reports from other people who claimed to have encountered these same beings.
