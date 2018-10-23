The Man in the Bathtub

Alan Spence wrote in to tell of a strange sighting he had:
“I had been working in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and had been staying in the room there a couple weeks, going home to Ohio on weekends. The last leg of the job was installing a new DMS PH system for Bell Company there. We had to go to third shift to run power and hook up. One morning a snowstorm was brewing up and the lead Bell tech said, we work through lunch and we can leave at 3:00 AM to get back to our rooms and ride out the storm. So after grabbing an early morning L&K breakfast to go, I hit my room at about 4:15 AM and ate while watching SportsCentre.
About 5:30 I felt really cold. I could see my breath. I got out of bed and kicked the heater up to high. And got back into bed. This is when I saw a ghost walk past the TV and into the bathroom. I leaped from my cozy warm bed and ran outside. Snow blowing, wind was like 20 miles an hour and very cold. It looked like that thing from the alien movie with Arnold Schwarzenegger, the head hunting alien, kind of watery and see through. So I stood outside for a minute or so before a car door shook me out of my WTF kind of moment. I walked back into my room slow.
As I stood at my bed's edge I heard the shower running. And I at first thought it was next door then I noticed the bathroom door open. I kept it shut most times in my hotel rooms. Always have. As I walked to the bedroom door and pushed it open, I looked in. At first I looked at the shower head and noticed no water was coming out. Then as I looked down I felt as if I was being watched and I saw HIM sitting in the tub. He turned his head more my way and he was looking right at me. Oh my God! I freaked out and ran straight down the stairs and into the office. Nothing but my boxers on. That was it. I stood there trying to tell them there was a ghost in my room and before I knew it, a blanket was tossed on me and a lady was telling me to have a seat in the breakfast room asking if I like coffee or hot chocolate. The other lady telling me that I was okay and that they would have me moved to a ground level room ASAP. No small talk. I was mind blown. This is a 100% true story.”
Source: Beyond The Darkness - October 13, 2018
Beyond Creepy
NOTE: It seems, by the front desk's reaction, that the 'ghost' had been seen before. Lon
