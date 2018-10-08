Stalked by Huge Biped in West Virginia

The following account was recently forwarded to me by the witness:
Last year I was backpacking with my brother in mountains of West Virginia. To get to our destination we had to drive for about 2 hours up a very long and deep-ditched road. After reaching the mountain, we got all of the gear out of the car and started our hour-long hike into the woods. Our destination was at the edge of a small lake. Behind us, was the long path back to the car which was covered by fallen trees and thick brush. The area was surrounded by high jagged cliffs.
After about an hour of resting, we set up camp and started a fire. We proceeded to cook as the sun set over the large rock walls across the lake from us. Just after the sun went down is when the strangeness began. Every half-hour or so, my brother would hear what he said were soft footsteps coming from the trail behind us. I was really tired and kept blowing it off as a joke. However as the night passed on, he refused to stop talking about what he was hearing. I told him to shut up because I was tired of hearing it.
At around 11PM the situation became more bizarre. I had nodded off, with my head propped on a log. Then suddenly, a large crash could be heard from across the lake. My brother and I both got to our feet, grabbed our shotgun and 44. mag. and walked to the edge of the lake to see if we could spot what had made the noise. After a minute of staring into the pitch black night, we decided to go back and lay down. We both thought that it must have been a loose bolder that had fallen off the face of the ridge. That was until my brother told me to stop in an abrupt whisper. 'Look there', he said pointing towards the ridge to our left. It was then that I realized my brother really was hearing things all night long. About 100 yards away from us, in the tree line, was a figure that looked to be at least 10 ft tall with glowing golden eyes. Paralyzed with fear, my brother and I watched as the large figure swayed back and forth, never taking his eyes off of us. 'Let's get the f**k out of here!', my brother yelled while shooting a round from his 44. mag into the lake. At this point, the figure stopped and stared. It's eyes seemed to get larger and brighter. Then, just as quick, the eyes were gone.
We immediately started stoking the fire as fast as we could. Not knowing if the figure would return, we decided to stay up all night taking turns adding logs to the fire. After an hour or so, we heard a faint rustling in the brush. The rustling then stopped, when all of a sudden this thing roared out the most terrible scream that I had ever heard.
We grabbed our guns and gear. It was time to leave! We both started to sprint into the darkness with our lights turned off. We ran into the woods for at least 10 minutes, until the two of us were out of breath and stopped. We turned on our lights to find the path and listened for the creature. It was moving towards us! We could hear the pounding of footsteps and branches snapping. This time the lights stayed on as we ran non-stop, tripping over obstacles, until we reached the car. The two of us threw our gear into the vehicle and locked the doors behind us. My brother was shaking from fear, and fumbling with the keys. Just as he got the keys into the ignition, a loud scream from the creature blasted from the darkness. He started the car and gunned it.
I don't know WTF that thing was. All I can say is that I will never return to those woods to find out. BP
NOTE: I was finally able to contact the witness. From the information I was given, I believe the area was in the higher regions of the Monongahela National Forest, possibly near Gaudineer Knob or Bald Knob. The incident occurred in the summer of 2017. BTW, I believe it may have been a Bigfoot...but I wouldn't rule out an upright canine, because of the eye color. There have been historical reports of both in the general area. Lon
