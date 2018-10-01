Sasquatch Speaks...'No Danger'

Join me as I welcome Fortean investigator, radio personality and colleague Sean Forker to Arcane Radio. Sean began investigating Bigfoot and other unexplained phenomena at an early age, and has continued these pursuits for over 20 years. He is also the co-creator and host of 'Beyond the Edge Radio' & 'Arcane Radio.' Sean is the founder of 'The Keystone Bigfoot Project' and a member of the 'Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research' team. Sean website can be found at www.theforkchop.net. This should be a very informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, October 5th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com - Meet us in the chat room...just click the banner or go to www.paranormal.olicentral.com

Listen to our podcast at Arcane Radio on Podbean. You can also listen to the podcast at Arcane Radio on Stitcher - iOS, Android and the Webplayer.

Well, this story is a very personal one, and a very long one, so I appreciate the time you're going to take reading this. Just to be clear, the story you're about to read is 100 % real, it happened to me and I remember it like it was yesterday but it actually happened 25 years ago. I was born July 14th, 1958. So at the time of this tale I was 33 years old, and it happened on August 28th. My dad would always take me and my brother Jeremiah hunting and fishing, so that custom stayed with me forever.That day, August 28th, 1991, I was hunting in Jackson Demonstration State Forest in Mendocino County, California, with my brother Jeremiah. it was a little bit difficult to pattern the deer because of the water, the area is extremely thick with lots of young growth. Two hours had passed and we only had four rabbits in our hunt so we started to think about getting out of there but we stayed for one more hour just to make it worth our while. When we finally agreed that it was time to go, we heard something coming from behind us, it was a loud scream, not a human scream, an animal scream. But it wasn't of an animal we've ever heard before, so we decided to go back and look for the source of those screams.As we approached the site, we noticed that there was nothing there, we started to search the area, but as we were doing that I felt the presence of someone, and I instantly felt observed. I turned around looking for someone or something and I found something in the distance, hiding behind some trees. I didn't called my brother, as I felt it was nothing important but when I almost reached the trees, I saw a heavily hairy man running across. I grabbed my .22 rifle and followed the footprints left behind by the hairy man. After some three minutes of following I finally caught the thing that left those enormous footprints. He was like 30 feet away from me. I hid as best as I could and he didn't see me but he certainly heard me cause he looked around and started making some weird noises, as if he was trying to communicate. I wasn't sure if I should step away from my hiding spot and make contact with this beast, but I finally decided to do so.I stood up and pointed my rifle towards him, slowly approaching until I was just 15 feet away. Looking at him, I noticed he was like 8 to 9 feet tall, he had a reddish hair that covered him almost completely. Just part of his face and hands had no hair. I also noticed he had some white hairs in his torso. He just looked at me and stood there, making weird noises, but suddenly he mouthed the word "no danger" very slowly, almost unintelligible and pointed at himself. At this time, I lowered my rifle and kept looking at him. The nervous expression on his face had disappeared and he started walking deep into the forest. I turned around and started looking for my brother, still shocked. When I found him he was very worried. I told him what happened and he told me that he saw one too, a female sasquatch with her baby in hands. I'm not sure but it was very possible that the Sasquatch I found was the mate of the one my brother found and the little baby sasquatch was their brood.When we were making our way back to the road, I looked back and I swear I saw him in the distance, observing us as were leaving. We never talked about this to anyone, but my brother contacted me recently with another story of Sasquatch that I may share with you some other time, and because of that and this story I became very intrigued about this subject. So I thought I share this story with some people.Here are some things about the Sasquatch I encountered that I remember:- He had reddish hair and white hairs in his torso.- Had a deep voice but was capable of screaming very high.- His footprints were like 18 inches long and 9 or 10 inches wide.- He also had very big hands but looked very similar to those of a human, just more hairy.- He had hair in his face that formed some kind of beard, and he also had some hair in his forehead but his skin was more or less light colored.- Wide nose, wide lips, he looked like a hybrid human/ape. Almost like a Homo Erectus or a Neanderthal.- He looked very muscular.- He could not stand completely straight long.- He had a somewhat clumsy way of walking but he certainly ran pretty fast.- He had some kind of... language that was reminiscent of human languages.- He knew some words of english language.- He was a peaceful being.**************************************************