Red-Robed Figures in Church Lot

“This is the truest story I've ever told. This was 40 years ago. I got out of high school in the spring of '73. That fall, a buddy of mine, I didn't have a car yet, a buddy of mine come out and we got another buddy. We lived close to the Tennessee campus. We went over to get a pitcher of beer. There were no girls with us to bother us or anything like that. Well, we got a pitcher of beer and came back to my neighborhood and one of us had to relieve ourselves, so we turned into a Baptist church parking lot that I've attended a time or two. We turned up into the driveway. There were about six characters dressed in cowled red robes like a monk wears; hood, robe all the way down to the ground. So we come around the corner of this church. My buddy driving his beat up old VW Beetle, freaked out, hit the reverse, made a U-turn and got out of there. We tried to get him to go back but, of course, he wouldn't let us. The oddest thing about it was, these people, whoever it was, seemed to move strangely. It almost looked like a scatter-shot thing, elbows raising, that sort of thing – they just kind of moved around the corner. I've wondered about that for 40 years. I haven't got a clue. All this time, we just kinda figured it was devil worshippers. I'll never know but it sure has freaked me all these years.”**********OAK PARK, Mich. - If you plan to attend the Boo Bash in the Detroit suburb of Oak Park on Halloween, you can be a ghost, goblin, zombie, vampire or any other character that you wish, but you can't be a clown.City officials have banned clown costumes because they are too scary.The annual Boo Bash is held at the city's community center. The city's public invitation invites people to "enjoy cider and donuts" at the trick-or-treating event. Kids are invited to wear their favorite costume, but the invitation says "clown costumes are not allowed."The Oakland County Times got the following explanation from the city's recreation director:“This event is centered around young children,” Laurie Stasiak said in an email to the newspaper. "In the past few years many clown costumes have been given a very scary and evil look. Many scary and horror movies are centered around these types of characters. About 3 years [ago] there were national incidents in the news were people were dressing up as clowns and scaring people and in some cases assaulting them. Many people have phobias and anxiety about clowns. It’s because of this that we asked people not to dress up as clowns for this community event.”****************************************