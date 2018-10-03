Possible 'Skinwalker' Accounts

I recently found the following strange accounts:
I live in a suburban neighborhood with lots of large trees. Even before too late in the day, it gets pretty dark and moody. My mom sent me on an errand once to stop by a friend’s house down the street and pick up some things. The route takes me through a stretch of road that has some parked cars on either side of the street. It was 6, early evening.
About 15 minutes into my walk, I saw a little kid (not sure if it was a girl or boy) riding a bike in my direction from the opposite end of the road. I also happened to see that sitting by one of the parked cars ahead of me was a skinny, black dog. It was large and slender looking, like a greyhound, but also shaggy. The dog just seemed to be sitting there, looking in the kid’s direction. It didn’t seem to have noticed me, so I just walked forward to fulfill my errand.
It wasn’t until I was some 10-15 feet away that I realized something was not right with this animal. It remained seated on its haunches, but it was now very clear to me that its back legs were much too long for its body --- folded in an unnatural way. But more disturbing than that was what it was doing with its front paws. This is something I will never forget seeing.
The dog’s forelegs were positioned in front, where they should have been, but I stopped in my tracks when I realized that the paws were patting the ground in unison. Kind of like the way you feel for lost keys in a blanket. The dog seemed to be drumming the ground in anticipation...or excitement. Or it was pretending to be a dog with its paws on the ground. And it was looking at this clueless child heading its way.
I must have made some sort of sound even as I was frozen in place because the patting stopped, and this thing slowly got up on its back legs and stood up, like a man. It was easily 6 feet tall, maybe more. I turned around and began to sprint home. I had my back to it, but I knew it was looking at me now. So I just got out of there. To this day, I don’t know what happened to the little kid. johnamorTK
**********
This happened about 18 years ago. Damn I feel old. But I was living with my grandmother on the Navajo reservation. Her house was between two know unmarked cemeteries. Anyways, one night she was out at bingo and my cousin Matt was in charge of watching me that night. I was in the back of the house watching tv when the dogs began to howl soon after I heard a thud on the roof. Confused and freaked out I jumped up and backed away from my window and listened. The dogs were going ballistic outside (howling, growling and barking) that’s when I had enough and started to walked towards the front of the house where the living room and Matt were located. Whatever was on the roof began to mirror my movement and was following me directly above. I bolted to the living-room and yelled at Matt! He turned off the tv and we listened....something was walking in circles on the roof and wanted us to know it was there. Matt being a traditional native began to pray. After a few minutes of torment, matt instructed me to follow him outside onto the porch. At this point matt yelled at the thing to leave. Whatever it was ran towards the back of the house, jumped off and landed with a loud audible thud and began running towards the neighbors trailer. The neighbors horses got uneasy and began freaking out in their stables. Meanwhile, the neighborhood dogs were in pursuit. They followed it east and down the trail out of earshot. Hands down the most terrifying skinwalker experience of my life. nezzzzd88
**********
So last night me and my wife were traveling back from the Grand Canyon to Texas and decided to drive through the night. We ended up going through the Gila national forest between 11pm and 2am I think. We saw lots of wildlife throughout the night but we expected this and just drove extra cautiously. Well between 12am and 1am we came around a turn and were met with what looked like 3 black panthers with glowing yellow eyes that seemed to pierce through your soul. It’s hard to explain unless you were there to see it. It happened very quick but as soon as we pasted them we both said what the fuck was that. It was very strange because even with the bright lights of the car shining directly on them they still looked dark as night and all you could see was the outline of them and those soul piercing eyes. They did not move an inch and just stared right into our eyes. It was very scary and we tried to play it off as wolves or something but after doing some research I’m not sure what we saw. Any insight would be greatly appropriated. This is my first post but I have to find out more. I can’t get those eyes out of my head. flubabluba
**********
Facebook event announcement: Sean Forker - Fortean Investigator / Radio Personality - Arcane Radio
**********
DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'
If you would like to support the newsletter, blog and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
Russia finds ISS hole made deliberately: space chief
Ogopogo Monster Spotted Multiple Times in Canadian Lake
“Ghostly apparition” caught on camera at Monikie Country Park
Volcano erupts on same Indonesian island of Sulawesi as earlier quake
Earth could shrink to 330ft across if particle accelerator experiments fail, top astronomer warns
**********
UFOs over Florida: Humanoid and other Strange Encounters in the Sunshine State
Voices From the Cosmos
Toward the Light: Rescuing Spirits, Trapped Souls, and Earthbound Ghosts
Cops' True Stories of the Paranormal: Ghosts, UFOs, and Other Shivers
UPDATED WEEKLY: Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - acast - iHeart Radio
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved