Ouija Experience: 'Strobe' Being

Joe in Massachusetts called in to tell of his bizarre experience:
“My best friend and I had quite an experience with a Ouija board. This was back in the early 80s. I was a kid. I grew up outside of Bedford and we were at Faith's house. She used to call herself, laughingly, “a good witch”. Where I grew up was literally a stone's throw from what we call Camp Baker. In the 30s and 40s it was an old Army post. And there were Indian battles fought on my property, so I grew up with a lot of weird things going on, so not much bothered me.
But this night we went over to Faith's house. We messed around with this old Ouija board and my friend Craig had an old oil storm lantern. This was a lantern you could light and hang on your car on a freeway and it wouldn't go out. As soon as we started asking questions on the board, this lamp which was, by the way, full of oil, started flickering. It got to the point where - there were five of us in the room and we were in one of the back bedrooms - anybody in the room could ask a question and the thing. I don't know what it's called, that moved around the board would move around the board... (Lewis tells him its called a planchette) whether we were touching it or not. If it would go off the board which was known to happen, it would shoot off the board. Well, it got to the edge of the board and went off the board. It would pick up and move itself back on. The whole time this oil lantern just flickered and it's the only light in the room.
We got a whole lot more than we bargained for because I can tell you to this day, it identified itself as or with the initials G.W. We never knew what that stood for but at one point, there was a question asked and that storm lantern just flat went out. I went over to the door because I wanted the hell out of that room and as I ran my hand up and down the door looking for the doorknob, which was on the right side of the door when I went in the room, wasn't there and I know I was in the right spot because my hand was up against the door jam. When I finally... I don't even remember what I said but suddenly the door handle is under my hands and I was able to open it and get a little bit of light into the room from in the house. Now my buddy Craig is the type of guy, he's a big huge Dutchman and nothing phases this guy and he was laying back on the bed all but hyperventilating. We decided, we're done with this.
Walking home that night, we lived on a dirt road, and there was a wooden bridge that went over a small creek. We walked over that and we're walking up this slight hill to my house and Craig didn't see it but I did. When you walk, most of the time you eyes fall about 10 to 15 feet on the ground in front of you, well, I looked up and I saw what... The only way to describe it is when you see somebody walk across the room in a strobe light, you know, you see every other step. Somebody walked across the road from the orchard side over to our house, our property and I asked Craig if he saw it and he didn't. Now mind you, this is a couple of high school kids. Well, I'll tell you, it turned me off the Ouija boards forever. I want nothing to do with one and won't let one in my house.”
Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis – October 24, 2011
