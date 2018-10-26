Dave from Vancouver called in to tell of his creature sighting:
“I got a story from about 15 years ago, maybe 17 years ago. A buddy of mine had picked me up from work. I know there was three of us in the car and he had a place out on Highway 6 going to Chilliwack. We got on 26 and we cut across a road that goes from, I forgot, but it's where they had that fish pond out there on 26. Crossed over to Highway 6. Well, we were way up there on that dirt road when... I mean it was wide and it had sheer rock cuts coming down the side of it and we come around this corner, and as we come around this corner there was something. I was never a believer before but there was something standing in the middle of the road and I'd like to be able to tell myself it was something explainable but this thing it was really tall, it had long hair and I mean it just kind of stood there and my friend, he swerved to go around it and when he swerved to go around it. I was looking out the passenger window and if my window would have been down I could have touched this thing it was so close to us. I mean it was... It was... It looked like a big man. It was black. It was going back toward the tree line as we passed him. The other two people in the car, one person said it was a tree stump, the other person said it was a man or a bear. I just, I try to rationalize it. I try to think what else it could have been but I really don't believe he could have been anything other than a Bigfoot. When I saw it, I was just like, 'Oh my god! Is this real?' For a long time I would tell myself it was something else but it really couldn't have been anything but a Bigfoot. I mean it was really big.”
Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis – July 17, 2011
