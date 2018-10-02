New Jersey Park 'Troll'

I recently came across the following account:
This is an encounter my girlfriend and her friend had a few years ago...not mine personally. I've heard her tell this story a few times before, but after recently hearing them together describe what they saw, I thought maybe you guys would enjoy it. Maybe someone has seen something similar.
This encounter happened in Lakewood, NJ a few years back. It was mid-day sometime in September. My girlfriend and her friend used to jog together regularly at local parks. The park they were at this particular day is called Lake Carasaljo, which butts up to a housing development. The trail they were on loops around the lake and 3/4's of trail is basically just a normal paved sidewalk that follows a road, but eventually turns to dirt and through a small wooded area on the far side of the lake, the other 1/4 of the trail. Mind you, this place is far from being remote, it is New Jersey after all.
While jogging through the wooded part of the trail they came upon a creepy humanoid-looking figure on the edge of the trail that stopped them both in their tracks. They both keep referring to this thing as 'troll-like.' It was short, maybe 4 ft tall at most. It was dressed in a long black-hooded cloak hunched over sitting on wooden chest...yes, a wooded f**king chest! Exactly the kind you'd imagine a troll to be sitting on. They said they could not see any face at all because its head was directed at the ground and the hood was too long. But what they did notice was the cloak was short enough to see part of its legs and was wearing what looked like regular flesh colored stockings and had very small clubbed feet. Its legs had large protruding boils or tumor like lumps on the exposed area. It was wearing blue gloves too.
Terrified, they eventually made their way past this thing coming only a few feet from it, hoping it wouldn't jump out at them. They got the hell out of there faster than they've ever ran before. It didn't say anything or try to cause them any harm. It just sat there hunched over. They thought at first maybe it's just a mannequin or something someone put there as a joke but they noticed hand movement right before they passed it. Needless to say they have never gone back to this lake ever again. Everytime my girlfriend talks about this encounter I can hear the fear in her trembling voice and was obviously somewhat traumatized by the encounter. Even though I geek out about these types of stories all the time, she has absolutely zero interest in any of these types of things. She will roll her eyes or shake her head and tell me I'm crazy when I tell her about a cool story of Bigfoot or aliens or whatever that I read about, trying to peak some interest in her on these types of subjects. However she continues to want nothing of it.
I'm a very open-minded person when it comes to this stuff. I can't say I believe in anything cause I've never had a convincing encounter aside from hearing a few strange sounds in the woods I couldn't explain. I always ask myself, is it possible creatures/aliens/Bigfoot exist? The answer is usually, yes. But then again, someone just playing a prank to mess with people is extremely more logical sometimes, especially in a place like New Jersey.KungFulias
