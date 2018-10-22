Massive Bigfoot Encountered in Siskiyou County, CA

I recently received the following account:
I decided to come forward with an encounter I had in early September. I live in Etna, California (Siskiyou County) and occasionally go out to enjoy the nature in Klamath National Park, which is nearby. I've lived in the area all my 38 years, and I've heard all the stories about Bigfoot. There was a well-known story about a possible Bigfoot seen in the Marble Mountain Wilderness several years ago. In fact, there was a video associated with the incident. I'm not sure what that sighting was, but many locals believe it was a Bigfoot. I didn't really believe in Bigfoot until my encounter.
It was late afternoon, and I was driving along Sawyers Bar Rd. out near the old reservation area. I was hauling some supplies for a friend. It was kind of overcast, but not raining. As I was driving, I noticed something big and dark moving up towards the road from the Etna Creek ravine on my right. It startled me because I just didn't understand what it could be. This thing was very large and tall, and it was moving at a fast clip.
As it got up to the road, it grabbed a small pine tree and pulled itself up over the edge. It flung itself onto the road and vaulted the width in a long leap. There is a steep rise in the trees on the left side, but it ran up the slope like there was nothing to it.
Well, it was definitely what people describe as a Bigfoot, but the size of this particular creature was astounding. It had to be at least 8 ft. tall and the body was all massive defined muscle, covered in thick reddish brown hair that had a strange sheen. Not like it was reflecting light, but that it looked 'oily.' I didn't get a very good look at the face, but it definitely had a human likeness. It crossed the road no more than 50 ft. in front of me. I hit the gas pedal and didn't stop until I reached my destination.
When I finally stopped and got out of my truck, my knees were shaking and weak. I had to get back in the cab, fearing I would collapse to the ground. I sat there for about 10 minutes trying to gather my thoughts, realizing I had actually seen a Bigfoot.
I told my brother-in-law what I had seen. He has never believed in Bigfoot, but he was interested in what I told him. He is a hunter and fisherman who spends a lot of time out in the forest. He says that he's never seen a Bigfoot or come across any evidence, but I'm not sure that is the truth.
That's my story. CL
NOTE: I contacted the eyewitness on Sunday. He answered my questions in a calm manner, but said that he'd rather not encounter another Bigfoot. BTW, the Marble Mountain incident video can be found here. It's an interesting part of Bigfoot history and lore. Lon
