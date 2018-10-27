Madison County, GA Bigfoot

I recently received a telephone call from the eyewitness 'JA':
The eyewitness was driving west on Rt. 281 (Wildcat Bridge Rd.) in Madison Co. in northeast Georgia. in an area near the Broad Creek Wildlife Management Area. This occurred at approximately 1AM during Autumn of 2012.
JA noticed a large tall figure cross the road ahead of him from his left to right. On the left was a residence and on the right was a white picket fence that had a broken gap in it. As the figure reach the right side of the road, it stepped into a 3ft deep ditch. When the eyewitness' headlights illuminated the figure, the creature turned and bared it teeth. It was obvious that this was a bigfoot, approximately 7-8ft tall covered in jet black hair. The hair was sparse around the mouth and cheeks, and the eyewitness was able to observe the cheek muscles moved when it showed its teeth. A pair of long canines were visible.
The eyewitness was quite startled and was somewhat nervous when talking about the incident. He was surprised by the bulk of the creature. He told his friend and wife about his encounter, and was convinced to make a report by his friend. He found my contact number online. JA is willing to talk to and point out the location with local Bigfoot investigators.
There are no Bigfoot reports listed for Madison Co. and nearby Franklin Co., Georgia on the BFRO website. There is one reported sighting in 1988 on the GBRCO website.
**********
