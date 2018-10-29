I'm Living in an Alternate Reality

Chris from Alamogordo, NM wrote to tell of a weird experience he had:
“Something happened to me about 15 years ago and if I'm right, I may have shifted realities. If I’m right, that means this is not my native reality. Years ago, I was driving home from the night-shift at work. The commute was always two hours, with one hour both to and from. I was on my way home. The sun was up and I was very sleepy. I would nod off here and there while I was driving which would normally force me to get out of the car every so often to wake up and keep going.
Well I’m on the final leg of my journey and sitting at the stop light heading south, I started to nod off again but it was interrupted by the strange tingling in my body. My whole body went into full goosebumps mode which stirred me and pushed away any more thoughts of sleep. I looked at the light which was still red and I looked to my left to see that the cars in the west bound lanes were slowly making their way to make the turn. My light finally turned green. I start to go. I'm in my old Camaro which gains speed pretty quickly, when I see at the last minute the blue car blow through the westbound lane. This is where it gets hazy. My body is now vibrating but I hit that car. I know I did. I hit it on the passenger side near the front. I could see the cars crunch and I felt the airbag deploy. As it did I could feel a bone in my face break. I was terrified and then I just sort of blacked out. It was weird moment. I closed my eyes and all the while my body just suddenly stopped. No more goosebumps or anything. I didn't sense anything, but I do remember the distinct feeling of trying to push through something that almost felt like cotton but much more wispy. Then I opened my eyes to see that I’m now in the middle of a traffic light passing through. I looked to my left to see that same blue car patiently waiting like the other vehicles.
I stopped in a nearby parking lot and checked my car and nothing, no damage to the car or me. I drove home after this shaking. I was totally bewildered. That's my story. I don’t know what to make of it but I've never shared it with anyone. My family doesn't even know but if i did change reality, are these people still my family?”
Source: Beyond The Darkness - October 13, 2018
Beyond Creepy
Timothy Renner - Fortean Investigator and Author - Arcane Radio
