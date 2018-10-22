Gargoyle Protector?

“I had a hard week driving logging truck in northern British Columbia, Canada. I was in a solid sleep when I woke up with an intense sense of fear in the middle of the night. I saw a huge, very powerful dog or gargoyle-kind of creature was standing at the foot of my bed. It scared the crap out of me. I was a very fit and powerful young man back then. About 6'4', 230 pounds and was not used to this feeling. It took all I had to reach for the light on the nightstand and as soon as the light came on it was gone. It took a few minutes for the hairs on my neck to relax. Next day, I told a very close friend what had happened. He looked at me for a few seconds and responded, 'Maybe it was there to protect you'. I have been thinking on that ever since. It's now around 20 years ago. I still think on that. Just a thought.”

