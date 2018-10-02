Deadwood's Phantom Dentist

“When I was in college, I worked at one of the most haunted radio stations in America. I didn't know that when I took this job. I was an overnight DJ at a classic rock station. It was K-SKY Radio in Deadwood, South Dakota. The address, believe it or not, dead serious, was 666 Mainstreet, Deadwood. We thought it was a portal for ghosts because of the strange address in Deadwood, South Dakota...666 Mainstreet. But everybody that worked at that radio station knew about a ghost named 'Not Smiley.' He was a dentist from the 1880s to the 1920s in Deadwood and he had an old practice at the location of the radio station, on the second floor or where the radio station was located. We were located right across from thewherewas shot and killed by, you know, in the 1800s. There was a lot of history in that town...a lot of people met untimely deaths in Deadwood, South Dakota. That's why I think there were a lot of ghosts in that town, too. And one of them used to hang out at the radio station and do crazy things at night.You remember the old AP teletype machines? One night we were there and the dentist office was converted into a newsroom and through double paned glass, we saw a man standing there in old west garb. We thought that was pretty strange, as we walked around the corner and nobody was there. He was gone. And then another time we were working there, for whatever reason, whenever we played Led Zeppelin’s 'Whole Lotta Love', things would kinda kick up at that radio station. Crazy things would happen. We would have clocks on the wall would turn upside down. The old cards that we used to play that had commercials on them, we'd find them stacked weird, or turned upside down. Just all kinds of stuff. Remember how we used to stack those? Well, they would be all changed around as soon as you walked out of the room and came back. So it was just crazy things like that used to happen when you worked overnight at that radio station.Through the corner of your eyes, you'd see dark figures walking down the hall, doorways would creak and slam by themselves. One night I was working late during a blizzard and about 3:30 in the morning I heard a really loud demonic roar come from down the hallway, so I thought it was one of my friends playing a trick on me. I went running down the hall to see what, if I could catch him. I walked down the stairs, I looked out the door and there was no tracks or anything in the snow, so I knew that nobody else was at the station other than me, so it kinda freaked me out the rest of the night.”