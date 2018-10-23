Black Winged Humanoid Encounter Near Rockford, Illinois

I recently received the following account:
I just found out about the flying humanoid sightings around Chicago. In fact, I'm going to get the book and see if there is anything related to what I encountered in the summer of 2010.
This took place in northern Illinois, not far from Rockford. My friend and I were just just riding around in my car. As the day continued we decided to head out towards the country backroads. We were both 17 and this was the summer before our senior year in high school.
We had been riding around for several hours at night, and around 10PM we are on a gravel road I wasn't familiar with. It was a location that had lots of farmland all around and a few houses here and there. We were talking while I'm speeding along this gravel road. There was no drinking or drugs involved. The corn on both sides of the road was high.
I looked ahead and noticed that the road was about to dip, so I slow back. As I approached the dip, I could see the corn shaking to the right of me as the headlight hit it. We both stopped talking as we watched the corn. I thought it was probably deer about to sprint out onto the road, so I slowed down to a crawl. The corn was now shaking violently. We're staring at the corn waiting for the deer to jump out.
Then all of a sudden, the corn literally parts open just to the right of us. This 'thing' steps out. It was the size of a large man and all black. As it walked out of the corn it was well illuminated by my headlights. It leaped and opened these huge set of wings, and instantly went airborne. It quickly flew right in front of my car and swooped up into the air as it reached the other side of the road. I swear, the first thing that came to my mind was the 'Jeepers Creepers' monster! I didn't see any facial features, but the wings were very wide and looked like that of a giant bat!
I floored the gas pedal. My friend was yelling to get out of there! I drove as fast as I could, trying to maintain control on the gravel surface. We drove for a good 5 minutes before saying a word. The whole time we're looking around us, hoping that thing wasn't chasing us. We began to calm down and soon ended up on a road I knew.
As I thought about it, that thing looked like it was covered in shiny black tar. It had a weird sheen to it. The fact that it accelerated into flight so quickly had me stumped. My friend and I talked about it through our entire senior year and never did have a clue as to what we saw. We referred to it as the 'Flying Tar Man.' We didn't dare tell anyone else at school. I recently told my wife about it, but she's a skeptic and doesn't believe in the supernatural.
Anyway, after I heard about the sightings around Chicago, I figured I'd track you down and write about it. I live in Texas currently. Thanks for reading. Curt.
NOTE: I called Curt today to discuss the incident. This occurred in Winnebago County, north of Rockford, Illinois on a gravel farm road off of Rt. 70. He said he believes it was somewhere near Wempletown. The description is similar to the winged humanoids reported to us in 2017. He told me that the height was about 6 foot, and that the body was very thin. He estimated that the wing span was about 15 foot. He also said that it definitely had arms and legs. The 'Jeepers Creepers' reference was also used by several witnesses from the Chicago area as well. Lon
